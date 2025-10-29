The One & Only BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Day Returns November 19 with the Biggest Celebration of the Year

Allergan Aesthetics gives patients exciting BOTOX ® Cosmetic offers only in the Allē app

Cosmetic offers only in the Allē app Buy one $50 gift card, get one free, plus, register, book a consultation, and get treated for a chance to win $25,000*†

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today announced the seventh annual BOTOX® Cosmetic Day will take place on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. This holiday honors the exceptional providers and valued patients who've contributed to the continued success of BOTOX® Cosmetic. As the biggest celebration of the year, BOTOX® Cosmetic Day champions those who count on the one and only BOTOX® Cosmetic by providing exclusive offers through Allē, the aesthetic loyalty program from Allergan Aesthetics. BOTOX® Cosmetic is the original prescription treatment FDA approved to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe frown lines, crow's feet, forehead lines, and vertical bands connecting the neck and jaw (platysma bands) in adults.1, 3-7

The One & Only BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Day Returns November 19. Visit botoxcosmeticday.com to learn more and for important safety information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide. The One & Only BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Day Returns November 19. Visit botoxcosmeticday.com to learn more and for important safety information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

"BOTOX® Cosmetic Day recognizes the remarkable legacy of our iconic brand, as well as the millions who choose it each year," said Glen Curran, Senior Vice President, U.S., Allergan Aesthetics. "BOTOX® Cosmetic is truly unique, just like every provider and patient who relies on it for natural-looking results.‡,§ This holiday allows us to express our deep appreciation for those who have helped make BOTOX® Cosmetic a household name and the number one selling product of its kind."2

With Allē, patients will have access to two exclusive BOTOX® Cosmetic Day offers:

BOGO Gift Card: On Wednesday, November 19, beginning at 9 a.m. PT (while supplies last), Allē Members who purchase a $50 gift card will receive an additional $50 gift card at no cost.* The cards may be used personally or can be gifted and are redeemable for future BOTOX ® Cosmetic treatments with participating Allē providers.

On Wednesday, November 19, beginning at 9 a.m. PT (while supplies last), Allē Members who purchase a $50 gift card will receive an additional $50 gift card at no cost.* The cards may be used personally or can be gifted and are redeemable for future BOTOX Cosmetic treatments with participating Allē providers. Chance to Win $25,000: Consumers who register by November 30, book a consultation, and complete a BOTOX® Cosmetic treatment by December 12 will be entered for a chance to win $25,000.†

"My patients and I look forward to BOTOX® Cosmetic Day every year because it's more than just a great opportunity to get treated—it's a celebration of the brand I count on to deliver the aesthetic results my patients desire," said Dr. Dendy Engelman, Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) Trainer and board-certified dermatologist at Shafer Clinic in New York City. "As a healthcare provider, I recommend the one and only BOTOX® Cosmetic for myself and my patients, and I'm not alone; 95% of aesthetic specialists choose BOTOX® Cosmetic for themselves, their family, and friends.2 With more than two decades of clinical data and dependable outcomes, BOTOX® Cosmetic continues to be the product I rely on to help my patients look like themselves, just with fewer lines."1,2

Allē is the leading aesthetics loyalty program from Allergan Aesthetics. With eight million Members, Allē is committed to making each Member's aesthetic journey more rewarding. With Allē, Members can earn points on more than 50 products and treatments across 30,000 U.S. practices, save on their favorite Allergan Aesthetics brands, and access seasonal savings events. Plus, with the Allē app, Members can learn about Allergan Aesthetics treatment options, enjoy surprise Flash offers, and can pay for treatments over time through Allē Payment Plans powered by Cherry.II

BOTOX® Cosmetic Day is recognized by the National Day Archives as an official holiday on the National Day Registry™ and is held annually on the third Wednesday of November.

For more information on BOTOX® Cosmetic Day and to enroll in Allē, please visit www.botoxcosmeticday.com.

*BOGO offer is for a limited time only and while supplies last. Terms and Conditions apply.

† NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to Allē Members in 50 U.S./D.C.; 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 21+ in MS). Void where prohibited. You must register online at www.alle.com/botoxcosmeticday between 12:00:01 a.m. PT on 11/19/25 and 11:59:59 p.m. PT on 11/30/25. Treatment must occur by 12/12/25. See full Official Rules for all details and how to enter without purchase at www.alle.com/lp/botoxcosmeticdaysweeps-official-rules.

‡In two clinical trials, a majority of patients reported they were "Mostly or Very Satisfied" with their overall treatment results at Day 60. In addition, these patients reported the same responses for the natural-looking result of treatment for their frown and forehead lines. In a 2022 survey, a majority of respondents treated for their crow's feet lines said they "Completely or Somewhat Agree" that BOTOX® Cosmetic provides natural-looking results.

§For forehead lines, frown lines, and crow's feet only.

IIPayment options through Cherry Technologies, Inc. are issued by the following lending partners: www.withcherry.com/lending-partners. Term length, approval amount, 0% APR and other promotional rates are subject to eligibility. See www.withcherry.com/terms for details. Iowa only: Borrowers are subject to Iowa state specific underwriting criteria. APR for all Iowa borrowers is capped at 20.99%.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

Approved Uses

BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, frown lines between the eyebrows, and vertical bands connecting the jaw and neck (platysma bands) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOTOX ® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX ® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, which can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are preexisting before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

due to weakening of associated muscles, which can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are preexisting before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months. Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms, including loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX ® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, forehead lines, and/or platysma bands.

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of receiving BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported, including itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX ® Cosmetic if you are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA), Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA), Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), Daxxify (daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm), or Letybo (letibotulinumtoxinA-wlbg); or have a skin infection at the planned injection site. This list may not include all available botulinum toxin products.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects, including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing, from standard doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including surgery or plans to have surgery on your face, trouble raising your eyebrows, drooping eyelids, any other abnormal facial change, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby), or are breastfeeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc, Dysport, Xeomin, Jeuveau, Daxxify, or Letybo in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; or take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX ® Cosmetic include dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems, including double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of eyelids, and dry eyes.

For more information, refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

To report a side effect, please call Allergan Aesthetics at 1-800-678-1605.

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full Prescribing Information , including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide .

References:

BOTOX® Cosmetic Prescribing Information, October 2024. Data on File. AbbVie, Neurotoxin Monthly Tracker Report, January 2025. Dysport® Prescribing Information, September 2023. Xeomin® Prescribing Information, July 2024. Jeuveau® Prescribing Information, April 2023. Daxxify® Prescribing Information, November 2023. Letybo® Prescribing Information, February 2024.

Contact(s)

Investors:

Liz Shea

[email protected]

(847) 935-2211

Media:

Ember Garrett

[email protected]

(714) 246-3525

© 2025 AbbVie. All rights reserved. BOTOX Cosmetic and its designs are trademarks of Allergan Holdings France SAS, and AbbVie company, or its affiliates. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company