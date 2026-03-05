The One Book Your Teen Student Needs To Read Before They Graduate - Pretty Wrecked: Confessions of a Teen Addict and Her Road to Recovery

In this powerful memoir, Tracy Viola shares her journey through addiction, recovery and resilience, offering teens a candid, life-changing perspective before they head into adulthood..

PHILADELPHIA, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author and recovering addict Tracy Viola has an urgent message for teens in her #1 best-selling memoir, Pretty Wrecked: Confessions of a Teen Addict and Her Road to Recovery: addiction doesn't just affect dropouts and at-risk teens. It can impact high achievers, honor students and college-bound seniors.

Viola is breaking the stereotype that addiction has a "type." Her unfiltered memoir reveals how trauma and substance abuse derailed her early life before she rebuilt it, and has since maintained over 30 years of sustained recovery.

A compelling and accessible read for teens, Viola chronicles her remarkable journey from the streets of Philadelphia to the Ivy League. With raw honesty and sharp humor, she tells a story that is both heartbreaking and empowering, proving that it is not where you start, but how fiercely you commit to change that defines your future.

"My teenage years were marked by chaos, trauma and addiction," said Viola. "I wrote this book because teens need the truth before they're on their own. Freedom without self-awareness can be dangerous. Every choice matters, especially the ones no one else sees.

"Pretty Wrecked explores the realities of substance abuse, trauma, accountability and the hard work of recovery. It offers readers more than a cautionary tale. Rather, it delivers a message of resilience, responsibility and hope."

Now a professional speaker, Viola regularly addresses schools, recovery communities and parent groups. She guides audiences through the darkest chapters of teenage trauma and addiction to the transformative lessons of recovery and personal success.

Her ability to connect is grounded in lived experience coupled with her academic training. Viola holds a master's degree in counseling psychology from Temple University, blending clinical insight with real-world authenticity.

Her message is clear: change is possible, but it requires effort, honesty, courage, and - most important - consistency.

Pretty Wrecked: Confessions of a Teen Addict and Her Road to Recovery is available on Amazon. For more information on Viola, visit www.tracyviolaauthor.com.

