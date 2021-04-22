The One Brand With a Genuine Solution to the Hangover

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcovit's unique patented formula offers a major breakthrough in hangover relief. Rather than mitigating existing symptoms, the German-based brand's zingy product resolves the problem at the source by removing alcohol before it is absorbed and metabolized by the digestive system.

It doesn't matter if you're attending a party, celebrating with friends, or spending a night in, alcohol is a regular fixture for most entertainment activities. The only problem is the dreaded hangover that it leaves the next morning. The issue of the hangover is as old as time itself. Even ancients like Alexander the Great struggled with the negative side effects that come with too much drinking.

Of course, over the centuries, there have been countless folksy remedies to the hangover, each of which varied in effectiveness. The modern era promised a more scientific solution to the problem, but the potential solutions put forward so far have proved lackluster at best. They claim to enhance liver function and generally curb the unpleasant symptoms of a hangover.

Typically, when these anti-hangover options are broken down, though, they ultimately prove to be little more than a handful of vitamins that help ease the already existing issue. When you get down to brass tacks, though, these solutions don't really solve anything.

They merely do damage control. That's where Alcovit stands out.

Alcovit's patented formula (European Patent # EP 2 538 950 from the E.P.A. at Munich, Germany) takes a proactive rather than a reactive stance against the hangover. It utilizes the volcanic rock zeolite to capture and absorb alcohol before it's metabolized by the body. The zeolite is milled to a fine, soluble powder that is small enough to dissolve but large enough to avoid being absorbed by the body. Instead, it attracts alcohol and escorts it through the digestive tract and "out the other end."

The powder also provides a smorgasbord of vitamins and minerals. Rather than being the primary ingredient, these play the part of the supporting cast. Once the alcohol has been eliminated, the vitamins can then be absorbed by the body to replace any nutrients lost during the drinking process.

The ability to physically remove alcohol from the body before it metabolized makes Alcovit a unique product. Its ability to protect the liver and prevent many hangover symptoms from even appearing in the first place makes it a one-of-a-kind option that offers genuine relief for one of the oldest issues known to man.

About Alcovit: Alcovit is a German brand that has been growing in popularity for years. It is rapidly spreading across international borders. Most recently, the brand has targeted expansion in the U.S. where a large number of alcohol-friendly consumers will likely receive the hangover eliminator with open arms.

Please direct inquiries to:

Stacey Frew

(954) 756-4543

[email protected]

SOURCE Alcovit