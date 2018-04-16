LONDON, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The one component polyurethane foam market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2022



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5164647



The one component polyurethane foam market is estimated at USD 2.38 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 3.37 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the one component polyurethane foam market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Chile. The major demand in the Asia Pacific region is from China, fuelled by rising investments in infrastructure development and construction projects in the country. The growing building & construction industry has spurred the growth of the one component polyurethane foam market. Price and availability of raw materials are key factors determining the cost structure in the manufacture of one component polyurethane foam products. Most raw materials are petroleum-based derivatives and are vulnerable to fluctuations in commodity prices. Oil prices have been highly volatile in recent times, fluctuating by over 8.0%, due to oversupply of crude oil and recent unrest between countries of The Organization of Oil Exporting Countries (OPEC).



Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate raw material is estimated to be the largest segment of the one component polyurethane foam market in 2017

The growing demand and increased use of methylene diphenyl diisocyanate based polyurethane foams are fueled by the fact that these are recyclable, safe, and environment-friendly. The growth of this segment is majorly driven by increasing infrastructural construction activities in emerging economies, especially in China and India.

The door & window frame jambs application segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the one component polyurethane foam market during the forecast period

The superior qualities of polyurethane foam, such as short cure time, high performance, better adhesion to a variety of substrates, resistance to chemicals and gas make one component polyurethane foam an excellent choice for door & window frame jambs applications. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for one component polyurethane foam in the growing building & construction industry.

Europe to hold the largest market share, while the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for one component polyurethane foam during the forecast period

The economic slowdown has affected most European industries; however, the demand for one component polyurethane foam is projected to increase gradually due to the ongoing recovery initiatives and safety regulations in the region. The demand for one component polyurethane foam in the European region is mainly driven by Estonia, Turkey, and the UK.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for one component polyurethane foam during the forecast period.The increasing demand for one component polyurethane foam from emerging economies such as China and India is propelling the growth of the one component polyurethane foam market in the Asia Pacific.



China is a major producer of one component polyurethane foam and the consumption of one component polyurethane foam is growing in various applications in the country.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 30%, Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C level – 25%, Director level – 30%, Others – 45%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 45%, North America – 25%, Europe – 20%, Middle East & Africa – 6%, South America – 4%



As a part of qualitative analysis, the research provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by market players, such as Polypag (Switzerland), Den Braven Sealants (Netherlands), Aerosol - service a.s. (Czech Republic), Soudal Group (Belgium), Akkim Construction Chemicals (Turkey), Krimelte OÜ (Estonia), Selena Group (Poland), Henkel AG & Company (Germany), and tremco illbruck Group (Germany), among others.



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the one component polyurethane foam market based on raw material, application, and region.It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges.



It also strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies. The report analyzes competitive developments, such as partnerships, contracts, and joint ventures; mergers & acquisitions; expansions; new product launches; and research & development activities undertaken by key players to achieve growth in the market.



Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall one component polyurethane foam market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders to better understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5164647



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-one-component-polyurethane-foam-market-is-estimated-at-usd-2-38-billion-in-2017-and-is-projected-to-reach-usd-3-37-billion-by-2022--at-a-cagr-of-7-2-from-2017-to-2022--300630303.html