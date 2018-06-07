The "ONE LOVE WORLD PEACE FUSION FESTIVAL & EXPO" Launches Its Inaugural 3-Day International Music, Arts & Lifestyle Festival In Central New York

The festival will feature renowned Roots-Reggae, Rock N' Roll, Country, Bluegrass, Hillbilly, Funk, R&B, Hip-Hop, Jazz, Soca, Calypso, Chutney and Bollywood acts, as well as Rastafarian Nyabinghi Drummers.

The ONE LOVE WORLD PEACE FUSION FESTIVAL & EXPO is a grand-opening, showcasing the historical 330 acre grounds - previously owned by lineage of President Roosevelt and Monroe.

Festival highlights include an "International Food Expo," with a live carnaval parade, to include colorful costumes and a Miss Caribbean swimsuit show, equipped with live steel pan bands.

The 3-day event will host the world's largest known drumming circle, led by Nyabinghi Word Sound and Power Drummers, and a ONE LOVE WORLD PEACE BOB MARLEY TRIBUTE, led and performed by the son of legendary Bob Marley, Ky-Mani Marley. After-parties will be held in the property's VIP Mansion. An exceptional light show will be featured in the amphitheater. Live performances will stream at no charge on JamRoc.TV.

"We wanted to introduce the property, showcasing our series of festivals to come, and create a cultural communion where persons of all races, religions and creeds can gather to celebrate with diverse live music vibrations, great food, the arts and togetherness," says festival co-producer, S.M. Lyn of Nakisaki Organic Farms.

ARTIST ANNOUNCEMENT:

Ky-Mani Marley, Floodwood, Yes Darling (Ryan Montbleau & Haley Jane), Rusted Roots Duo, Slug, The Bomb, Fulton Chain Gang, The Mighty Mystics Band, Denroy Morgan & The Black Eagles Band, Adlib Steel Orchestra, Chris James & Mamma G Band, Brokedown Hustlers, Grit and Grace, Clarence D & The Wrench, BarRoom Philosophers, Astro Collectives, The Stan Primo Project, Caution, Mutt Farm, Deadbolts and Love Bone, Adrian Dutrin,Thriller U, Nateesha Stream, Ras Droppa, I Carl, Virginia Star, Boogie Low, Dance Master, and DJ Rekha.

Price ranges from $40-$195. The festival begins daily at noon. To find out more, or to purchase tickets for the twenty-one and over ONE LOVE WORLD PEACE FUSION FESTIVAL & EXPO, visit: onelovefusionfest.com.

