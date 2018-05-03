The One Ohio Series: Defense Summit Cultivates New Opportunities for Ohio and Department of Defense

Highlights include presentations from Ohio's Congressional delegation, DoD representatives, Tier One Suppliers, Office of the Undersecretary of Defense, NASA, Ohio Federal Research Network and others. The Summit will include networking with defense experts, showcase strengths of Ohio industry and academia, highlight resources available to businesses and address evolving DoD needs.

"OAI is proud to support this Summit, with Congresswoman Kaptur, in partnership with many other Ohio organizations," said Jeff Rolf, OAI President/CEO. "Ohio industries and universities have incredible capabilities and we look forward to showcasing those to the Department of Defense."

Congresswoman Kaptur, longest-serving woman in U.S. House of Representatives history and member of the Defense Appropriations Committee, will offer insight on increasing Ohio jobs through expanding the share of goods and services provided to the DoD.

"There is no doubt that Ohio can and should contribute more to help meet America's defense needs. The fiscal year 2018 and 2019 Defense budgets focus the Pentagon on a mission of restoring readiness, which will require innovative and creative research and technology development. There are dozens of leading-edge groups throughout Ohio, and it is my pleasure to help bring Members of Congress, experts, researchers, and businesses together to highlight Ohio's talent and help create opportunity at the Department of Defense for Ohio's aerospace, health, and defense industries," said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur.

Attendees will join Air Force Research Laboratory, Cleveland Clinic, Navy, Ohio National Guard, General Electric, Boeing, Parker, and other innovators in dialogue regarding all Ohio offers to our national defense. Standard registration is $170 ($95 for military/federal government personnel). For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Mary Roberts at maryroberts@oai.org.

