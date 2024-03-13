The One Planet Summit Returns October 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, One Planet Group announced the return of the 2nd annual One Planet Summit. An annual conference hosted by One Planet Group, the One Planet Summit is pioneering a business philosophy that prioritizes humanity's well-being above traditional corporate objectives. This year's summit, themed "Spiritual Enterprise," will take place from October 11 to October 13, 2024, at the historic Palace Hotel in San Francisco.

"Capitalism in its current form is broken. Too often, greed and self-interest overtake common sense and humanity," adds Payam Zamani, founder of One Planet Group."These are transformative times, and businesses have a unique opportunity to shape our future. Our goal is to create a dynamic forum where today's leaders and entrepreneurs can connect, be inspired, and seek new solutions to create a new framework that elevates how we build our lives and businesses to better serve humanity."

One Planet Summit attempts to serve as a pivotal gathering for leaders and visionaries to redefine the roles and responsibilities of businesses. With over 200 leaders from influential corporations and various sectors participating last year, the summit is poised to once again offer a unique platform for dialogue and innovation.

Among the 38 presentations at the 2023 edition, actor, author, and philanthropist Rainn Wilson argued the need for a spiritual revolution, "Our systems are corrosively broken and operating under the very worst of human impulses… the underlying issue is a spiritual one."

Julie Wainwright, founder and former CEO of TheRealReal, shared personal lessons from building a company that went on to a $1.8 billion valuation. "[When I started the company,] women only got about 3% of all financing. And I was also an old woman because I was 52… so I knew the odds were against me. Even though I had a business that went from zero to ten million dollars with only [about] one million in financing. The numbers now are below 2%, so it's gotten worse, not better."

Another powerful presentation was by Stephen DeBerry, founder and managing partner of BRONZE, who shared his discovery that "you can actually make a lot of money by loving people and treating them well." DeBerry and other attendees recognized that today's businesses don't have to choose between profits and making a difference in the world. The future of business requires that we do both.

The 2023 edition of the One Planet Summit took place from November 11-13 in Monterey Bay, California. Talks from the 2023 Summit are available at: https://www.youtube.com/@theoneplanetsummit

The summit invites executives, entrepreneurs, professionals, and visionaries to apply for a chance to be part of this one-of-a-kind event. Those from for-profit and non-profit organizations are equally welcome. Early bird registration is available until May 1st, with further announcements of special guests to be made in the coming weeks.

To learn more about the One Planet Summit or apply to attend, please visit https://www.oneplanetgroup.com/summit .

About One Planet Group

One Planet Group is a closely held private equity firm that owns a suite of online technology and media businesses while investing in early-stage companies. Owned and operated businesses span a variety of industries, including ad tech, publishing, and media. One Planet Group's mission is to support strong business ideas while building an ethos that helps improve society and give back to communities.

The company's investment portfolio includes over 45 startups representing a diverse group of innovative tech-enabled products and solutions. Investing primarily in high-growth early-stage entities, emphasizing companies that aspire to 'Innovation + Intention.' Specific focus areas include the future of mobility, education technology, health technology, and environmental solutions.

One Planet Group's operating businesses include Buyerlink , a leading online marketplace for performance-based marketing; Autoweb , a company that provides performance-based marketing solutions to the automotive industry; California.com , a curated guide to traveling and living in California; WestWind Pictures , a production company that creates and distributes film and television content, and many more. One Planet Group also operates BahaiTeachings.org , a non-profit platform that shares personal perspectives to promote the oneness of humanity. In 2023, One Planet Group launched the One Planet Summit , an annual conference for leaders and visionaries, who blend business and spiritual insight, to inspire real-world solutions.

One Planet Group was founded by tech entrepreneur Payam Zamani in 2015. With offices and employees in over ten countries, its global headquarters is in Walnut Creek, California.

About the One Planet Summit

The One Planet Summit is a forum for leaders and visionaries, who blend business and spiritual insight, to inspire real-world solutions and foster a new community of collaborators. Launched by One Planet Group in 2023, the event welcomed over 200 leaders from influential corporations and various sectors.

The 2024 Summit, themed "Spiritual Enterprise," will take place from October 11 to October 13, 2024, at the historic Palace Hotel in San Francisco. More information is available at https://www.oneplanetgroup.com/summit .

Media Contact

Miriam Cohen, Senior Director of PR & Communications, One Planet Group

925.237.9036 | miriam (at) oneplanetgroup.com

SOURCE One Planet Group Inc.