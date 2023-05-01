The One Thing You Need to Toast King Charles's Coronation on May 6th

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the coronation of King Charles just days away, many Americans are planning to tune in for the historic occasion, with some even hosting their own royal parties.

Among them is top wine expert and Bevinars founder Mark Oldman, who says that the perfect accompaniment for any coronation viewing is a unique and lesser-known tipple: English sparkling wine.

Bevinars by Mark Oldman Wine Classes

"Most Americans, and even many Britons, are not yet aware of the star quality of English sparkling wine," says Oldman. "Climate change has made it possible to grow Champagne-style grapes in Southern England, and the results can be dazzling." Americans will find that English sparkling wine is thrillingly crisp and minerally, thanks to England's northerly location and chalky soil.

Oldman says a glass of British bubbly is best paired with some other English delights, including cucumber sandwiches, scones, and – for an unusual take – toast with marmite, the traditional salty yeast spread. English sparkling wine's sprightly charms and citric lift are also a natural partner with coronation chicken and King Charles's coronation quiche.

Oldman's favorite British bubbly, many of which are available in the US, include: Gusbourne, Nyetimber, and Wiston Estate. For a full list of Oldman's favorite English sparkling wines for the coronation, and pairing suggestions, see:

https://www.bevinars.com/2023/05/english-sparkling-wine-mark-oldmans-10-best/

King Charles' Coronation starts at 6am EST on May 6th, but many Americans plan on DVRing and starting their brunch parties at 10am.

In addition to learning about English sparkling wine, visit Bevinars for the latest on Oldman's upcoming Bevinars virtual wine classes:

https://www.markoldman.com/virtual-wine-tastings-mark-oldman/

Also. catch Oldman at this June's Aspen FOOD & WINE Classic, where he has long been one of the famous festival's most popular speakers.

ABOUT BEVINARS

Founded by one of the county's leading wine experts, Bevinars brings an unrivaled blend of knowledge and entertainment to the stuffy world of wine. The same "wine speak without the geek" (Bon Appétit), "five-star" (Food & Wine), "fresh, funny" (People) approach that imbues Mark Oldman's award-winning books and sold-out live events are now animating Bevinars wine classes. Bevinars has been recently featured in such media as ABC News, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and Food & Wine magazine.

SOURCE Bevinars