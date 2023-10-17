The ONE TRAY® Total Solution Chosen Exclusively by Instrumentum for New Offsite Sterilization Facility

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Sterilization Technologies (IST), based in Dayton, Ohio announces their ONE TRAY® Total Solution was exclusively chosen by Instrumentum as the surgical instrument sterilization solution for their new headquarters facility in Boca Raton, Florida. The ONE TRAY® Total Solution, which includes the ONE TRAY® sterilization container, the EZ-TRAX™ organization system, and the ONE CART™ sealed case cart, will be used to process and deliver orthopedic instrumentation.

Instrumentum, led by CEO Dan Johnson, provides an offsite resource for the sterilization of surgical instruments in advance of surgeries. As resources become increasingly limited at hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, the field of highly productive and safe offsite instrument sterilization is expanding rapidly. Instrumentum is an emerging leader in this arena and just established their new headquarters in The Research Park at Florida Atlantic University.

Sterilization processing requires a great deal of space, qualified personnel, and specialized equipment, which drain resources. Outsourcing allows the provider to allocate those resources toward patient care. Instrumentum selected The ONE TRAY® Total Solution because it allows them to meet the needs of the provider by moving quickly, efficiently, and safely through all aspects of the sterilization cycle.

Scott Cohen is the CEO of Innovation Sterilization Technologies/ONE TRAY®. "The proven track record of the ONE TRAY® Total Solution was a key factor in Instrumentum's decision to make ONE TRAY® the exclusive product of choice," he said. "We look forward to providing efficient and effective solutions to Instrumentum and their customers."

According to Cohen and his team, the off-site sterilization market is growing and the ONE TRAY® Total Solution offers the answer to challenges resulting from that evolving need. Innovative Sterilization Technologies is both honored and proud to work with Instrumentum as they launch their new endeavor and begin to build their business model.

About IST - Innovative Sterilization Technologies (IST) was founded in 2013 with the goal of delivering products that ensure effective reprocessing efficiencies and economic savings in medical device sterilization. Our mission is to provide the highest quality sterilization container products supported by years of reliable service to our customers. We are committed to educating our industry on how new technology affects current practices and guidelines to help create an environment that benefits not only the user but supports our customers in their effort to provide One Standard of Care. https://onetray.com/

About Instrumentum – Instrumentum is an emerging leader in the surgical instrument sterilization field serving outpatient surgery centers and hospitals. Instrumentum's Business Objective is to be the most trusted provider of medical device sterilization services – empowering surgeons and staff to operate at full capacity with confidence by delivering best-in-class sterile processing. Having established its headquarters and first facility in the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University, Instrumentum is uniquely positioned to deliver industry-leading levels of service and capacity, document the quality of sterilization competency, and continue to lead the industry as standards regarding sterilization evolve.

