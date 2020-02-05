The One You've Been Waiting For - America's Favorite Hummus Brand Introduces Dark Chocolate Dessert Dip & Spread

"Valentine's Day is a celebration of romance and connections and we've learned that fifty four percent* of Americans believe that eating well is a top way to improve relationships," said Jason Levine, CMO of Sabra. "To give Americans a start to healthy romance this Valentine's Day, we're thrilled to bring another exceptional product to market. We think you'll fall in love."

Consumer desire for delicious plant-based foods continues to grow. Sabra Dark Chocolate Dessert Dip & Spread is the perfect way to spread the love at 80 calories per serving. The newest Sabra product is plant based, vegan, gluten free, kosher and made without genetically engineered ingredients. Sabra Dark Chocolate Dessert Dip & Spread, 8 oz, will be available year-round online and at retailers nationwide.

*Survey conducted by OnePoll for Sabra with a sample of 2,000 U.S. adults from January 22, 2020 - January 24, 2020.

About Sabra Dipping Company, LLC

With a rich history dating back to 1986 in Queens, New York, Sabra Dipping Company, LLC is a leader in the refrigerated dips and spreads category and producer of America's top-selling hummus. Hummus is a delicious and remarkably versatile food at the heart of the growing plant-based movement, embraced by Americans across diet preferences. Proudly producing more than a dozen varieties of hummus and other plant-based products including guacamole and Dark Chocolate Dessert Dip and Spread, Sabra believes in the power of delicious food to nourish unexpected connections.

Sabra hummus is made with chickpeas grown in the Pacific Northwest on family owned farms and produced in Chesterfield County, VA in a state-of-the-art facility which has earned both Gold and Silver certification under the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED certification program. Sabra is headquartered in New York.

Sabra's range of products includes non-GMO, vegetarian, organic, gluten-free, kosher and vegan items and can be found nationwide in club stores, supermarkets, specialty retailers, through food service and at online retailers.

