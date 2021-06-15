The OnePlus Nord N200 5G Brings the Best Of 5G at an Accessible Price Point in North America on June 25

Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus , said: "OnePlus has never stopped delivering cutting-edge technology that puts our users' experience at the forefront. Accessibility to premium technology is a part of that philosophy. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G offers an optimum burdenless mobile experience at an even more accessible price point."

OnePlus Nord N200 5G: More Play Less Pay

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G leverages the power of 5G to enhance your user experience. Powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G enables the next generation of connectivity. Download or stream your favorite TV shows, connect to your social media, and play online multiplayer games anywhere with 5G coverage. Alongside the large, clear 90Hz Full HD+ display, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G puts all day immersive entertainment in the palm of your hands. Packing all the performance power and storage you'll need to run and store your favorite content, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G is loaded with 4GB of RAM and expandable storage. The device comes with a triple camera system, headlined by a 13MP main camera that offers great color accuracy for daytime and night shots and high-end 16MP front camera.

Never settle on your mobile entertainment experience. Immerse yourself in all your favorite movies, TV shows, and video games with N200 5G's 6.49" crystal clear Full HD+ display. The 90Hz refresh rate refreshes 50% faster than standard 60Hz displays, ensuring smooth navigation and scrolling across the home screen and your applications.

Equipped with a 5000mAh battery, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G provides all the power required to get you through the day. Watch hours of TV, play graphically intense games, or browse the internet non-stop without fear of your device dying. When you need to juice it up, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G's 18W fast charging gets you refilled and back on your feet quickly.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be available for sale in the United States and Canada on OnePlus.com beginning Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11 am ET. The e-commerce pricing is as follows:

Model name RAM ROM Color Price Sales channel OnePlus Nord N200 5G 4GB 64GB Blue Quantum 239.99 USD / 319.99 CAD oneplus.com

OnePlus is also excited to announce that the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be available in the U.S. via T-Mobile and Metro® by T-Mobile as the exclusive wireless partner. A continuation of OnePlus and T-Mobile and Metro® by T-Mobile's partnership, customers have access to even more affordable devices (prepaid and postpaid) on T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will also be available for purchase at Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H.

