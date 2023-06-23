The Online Grocery Market to grow by USD 740.88 billion from 2022 to 2027; the rapid growth in e-commerce to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online grocery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.14% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 740.88 billion. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by synthesizing and summating data from multiple sources. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Grocery Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Online grocery market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The online grocery market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer online grocery in the market are Albertsons Companies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd., Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Coles Group Ltd., Costco Wholesale Corp., Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., HOFER KG, Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, Ocado Group Plc, Rakuten Group Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd., SPAR International, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, Transform Holdco LLC, Walmart Inc., and Woolworths Group Ltd. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Albertsons Companies Inc. - The company offers grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services.

The company offers grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers online groceries such as fruits and vegetables.

The company offers online groceries such as fruits and vegetables. HOFER KG - The company offers organic food, a grill range, fresh bread and pastries, and beverages.

Online Grocery Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (food products and non-food products), and type (one-time customers and subscribers)

The market share growth by the food products segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment of grocery food products plays a significant role in the overall revenue generated from the retail sales of groceries, whether through traditional brick-and-mortar stores or online platforms. These food products are consumed frequently and have shorter shelf lives compared to non-food products. Prominent global packaged foods and beverages manufacturers like Nestle, Danone, and Mondelez actively participate in online retail channels, including company-owned websites and third-party online retailers. This presence of established brands in online channels motivates consumers to shop online for grocery food products. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the online grocery market is segmented into (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the online grocery market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 63% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The APAC market is experiencing growth, primarily driven by the expanding middle-class population. By 2035, approximately 1.5 billion individuals are projected to join the middle-income class segment. This increase in the middle-class population presents a significant opportunity for market growth in the region. Another important factor contributing to this growth is the increased share of household final consumption expenditure in the gross domestic product of the countries within the region. This rise in consumption has further driven the market and its potential for expansion.

Global Online Grocery Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rapid growth in e-commerce is the key factor driving the growth of the global online grocery market.

The online grocery market has experienced growth in web-based retail services as well as the adoption of mobile-based services (m-commerce).

This rise in m-commerce can be attributed to the widespread use of smartphones worldwide.

Major e-commerce and online retail players like Amazon.com have shifted towards m-commerce channels or operate through both e-commerce and m-commerce platforms.

Furthermore, global e-retailers such as Amazon, eBay, and Alibaba have contributed to the expansion of cross-border commerce.

Their strong distribution channels, supply chains, and broad geographic reach have fueled the growth of cross-border trade in the online grocery market.

Major Trends

The growth in demand for functional food and beverages is the primary trend shaping the global online grocery market.

The increased demand for functional food and beverages is driven by their health benefits such as enhanced immunity, improved mental strength, and better heart rate.

These products also provide advantages such as improved digestive health, hydration, and electrolyte replenishment, as well as promoting better intestinal flora and gut function.

Consumers are spending more money on non-traditional physical activities such as yoga and aerobics.

As a result, they prefer functional food and beverages as nutritious options to support their overall health.

Hence, these factors are driving the demand for these products on a global scale.

Significant Challenges

The huge competition from offline retail stores is a major challenge impeding the growth of the global online grocery market.

The availability of services like product exchanges and doorstep delivery, which cater to customer satisfaction, is limiting market growth.

In-store technologies, such as self-checkout terminals, are being implemented to improve the overall shopping experience for customers.

The limited availability of products in certain locations is a significant factor that hampers the adoption of online grocery services.

Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Online Grocery Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online grocery market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the online grocery market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online grocery market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online grocery market vendors

Online Grocery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 740.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.8 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Albertsons Companies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd., Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Coles Group Ltd., Costco Wholesale Corp., Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., HOFER KG, Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, Ocado Group Plc, Rakuten Group Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd., SPAR International, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, Transform Holdco LLC, Walmart Inc., and Woolworths Group Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

