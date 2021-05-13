The Online Learning Consortium and Panopto Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Video-Based Learning

BOSTON and SEATTLE, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Learning Consortium (OLC), a nonprofit community of education leaders and innovators dedicated to advancing digital teaching and learning, and Panopto, the leading video management system provider for higher education and large enterprises, announced today a multi-year strategic partnership bringing together Panopto's industry expertise in secure video creation and management, and OLC's professional development, teaching and learning resources to expand the use of video-based learning within the organization.

With the rapid growth in online distance learning over the past year, video management systems have become essential technology for higher education. Millions of faculty and students are using these new video tools to evolve and grow their pedagogies. As leaders in online, blended, and digital education, OLC continually seeks new opportunities to implement and model creative uses of technology that highlight the evidence-based practices widely used by faculty, designers and students in their educational work.

"Scaling effective methods for the design and delivery of quality online and blended learning is born of remixing and reimagining both our practices and our collaborations, building upon existing frameworks within a rapidly changing landscape," said Angela Gunder, Chief Academic Officer of the OLC. "By partnering with industry leaders and providing feedback on the usage of their products in the work we do, we are able to provide context and perspective on the diverse use cases across the field, helping to inform the creation of product roadmaps that center the needs of educators and students alike."

As a collaborative community of educators, innovators, and supporting technologists, the OLC serves as an optimal space for diverse perspectives and critical discourse around how to best help students reach their fullest potential and help institutions find efficiencies in workflows.

"We are humbled that the OLC is partnering with Panopto," said Dave Neway, Vice President of Marketing at Panopto. "OLC is a widely respected and essential contributor to the advancement of higher education – which makes Panopto an ideal fit for OLC's professional development experiences. We look forward to empowering their members with the best video experiences."



About Online Learning Consortium

The Online Learning Consortium (OLC) is a collaborative community of education leaders and innovators, dedicated to advancing quality digital teaching and learning experiences designed to reach and engage the modern learner – anyone, anywhere, anytime. OLC inspires innovation and quality through an extensive set of resources, including, best-practice publications, quality benchmarking, leading-edge instruction, community-driven conferences, practitioner-based and empirical research and expert guidance. The growing OLC community includes faculty members, administrators, trainers, instructional designers, and other learning professionals, as well as educational institutions, professional societies and corporate enterprises. Visit http://onlinelearningconsortium.org for more information.

About Panopto

Panopto helps businesses and universities create secure, searchable video libraries of their institutional knowledge. Since 2007, the company has been a pioneer in video capture software, video management, and inside-video-search technology. Today, Panopto's video management system is the largest repository of expert learning videos in the world. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Pittsburgh, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney, Panopto has received industry recognition for its innovation, rapid growth, and company culture. For more information, visit www.panopto.com .

