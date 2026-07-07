THE ONLY AGENCY APPOINTS NATE YOHANNES AND CHRISTY HAUBEGGER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Two accomplished and trailblazing leaders join the board as the company enters a new phase of growth globally

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Only Agency (TOA), the premier talent agency representing the world's most influential stylists, taste makers, culture influencers and creative directors, today announced the appointment of Nate Yohannes and Christy Haubegger to its Board of Directors. The appointments mark a significant milestone as the company enters a new chapter of strategic expansion, deepening its presence across fashion, media & entertainment, music, sports, beauty, the creator economy and international markets.

Mrs. Haubegger and Mr. Yohannes have exceptional experience in media & entertainment, marketing, cutting-edge technology, social media and management at the highest levels of some of the most influential companies in the world. Their contributions will be central to TOA's vision for the future of talent representation, media and cultural influence.

"We are continuing to build on our company's world class services and reach since I founded it in 2014. Our partnership with and the investment from Presidio Investors in late 2024 has enabled the current chapter of our evolution. Nate and Christy are the kinds of leaders who don't just understand this moment; they will help us define it. We couldn't be more excited to welcome them to the TOA family."

— Kent Belden, Founder & CEO, The Only Agency

The new additions are indicative of TOA's broader strategic ambitions. The agency—already home to industry-defining creatives including Law Roach, Dani Michelle, Frederic Aspiras, Nikki Nelms, Etienne Ortega, etc. —is actively expanding across sports, entertainment, bridal, and international markets, including a targeted push into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and Saudi Arabia's rapidly growing creative economy.

The strengthened board will provide governance, strategic counsel, and global connectivity as TOA scales its operations, builds new brand partnerships, and deepens its integration with the media and technology sectors that are reshaping the talent, marketing and media & entertainment industries.

"The world is changing at an unprecedented rate and scale, and the work we do is as ambitious as the 300 billion + culture-making impressions we help shape for the brightest stars in the world. Christy and Nate are remarkable leaders that will provide us with sage counsel. On behalf of the company and investors, I welcome them and thank the outgoing directors for their contributions."

— Javier Saade, Chairman of the Board, The Only Agency

About Christy Haubegger

Christy Haubegger is a trusted strategic advisor for a range of talent including Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, and Shakira. Previously, she was EVP of Communications for WarnerMedia and oversaw corporate communications and marketing for WarnerMedia and all of its properties including Warner Bros., HBO and HBO Max, CNN, TBS, and TNT. Before joining WarnerMedia, Haubegger spent 15 years as a leader and agent at leading entertainment and sports agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Before CAA, she was a motion picture producer for Fox's film "Chasing Papi" and Oscar-winner James L. Brooks' "Spanglish," starring Adam Sandler and Paz Vega, from Columbia Pictures. Prior to that, Haubegger founded and served as CEO of Latina magazine and quickly became the leading media platform for U.S. Hispanic women. She holds a B.A. in Philosophy from the University of Texas at Austin and a JD from Stanford Law School where she served as class president. Haubegger served on the board of Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine until its sale to Blackstone in 2021, and previously served on the boards of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) and Liberty Trip Advisor Holdings (NASDAQ: LTRPA).

"The Only Agency lives up to its name; the artists and creative professionals they represent uniquely shape culture, how the world looks and expresses itself. The vision for this company is bold, the talent is incredible, and I'm proud to support the next phase of the company's growth."

— Christy Haubegger, Board Director, The Only Agency

About Nate Yohannes

Nate Yohannes is the President of AI & Data Innovation at Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), the world's leading AI marketing cloud. Before joining Zeta, Nate led a cutting-edge generative AI product at Meta, transforming the company's core advertising recommendation system to drive revenue growth as the product leader of AdsLLaMA. He previously served as Senior AI Product Manager for Creators at Instagram, where he integrated advanced AI technologies to empower content creators. Earlier, as Group Product Manager at Meta AI, he played a key role on the central AI team, focusing on large language models (LLMs) for Reels recommendations on Facebook and Instagram. Prior to Meta, Nate was Director of AI Product & Strategy in Microsoft's Office of the Chief Technology Officer where he spearheaded initiatives in autonomous systems and AI/ML. His earlier Microsoft roles included Director of Corporate Business Development, commercializing AI and IoT technologies. Before Microsoft President Obama appointed Nate to serve as Senior Advisor to the Chief Investment and Innovation Officer at the U.S. Small Business Administration. He led strategy and program management for a $36 billion private equity fund-of-funds and a $4 billion innovation seed fund, and served on the inaugural White House Economic Leadership Fellowship, White House Broadband Opportunity Council, and the White House Business Council. Prior to his government service, Nate was Associate General Counsel at the Money Management Institute, representing the securities industry during the regulatory overhaul following the Great Recession and the enactment of the Dodd-Frank Act. Nate is also a senior advisor to 137 Ventures, a $16 billion investment fund spun out of Founders Fund and an early investor in SpaceX, Anduril, Uber, Palantir, and Airbnb. He holds an MSc in Technology Leadership at Brown University and a JD from University at Buffalo School of Law.

"The Only Agency sits at a rare intersection of culture, commerce, and creativity. I'm honored to join its board at this pivotal moment and look forward to helping the team harness the power of technology to amplify the extraordinary ecosystem in which they play."

— Nate Yohannes, Board Director, The Only Agency

About The Only Agency

The Only Agency is one of the world's most elite creative management firms, serving as the powerhouse behind the biggest 'trendsetters' in fashion, beauty, sports and entertainment. We represent a curated roster of the industry's most sought-after creative talent - from leading fashion & wardrobe stylists, to beauty experts and visual artists. Our talent are visionaries who curate the iconic looks seen on red carpets, in global editorial spreads, and on worldwide stages - working with the world's biggest brands and the largest, most influential culture makers at events like the Oscars, Olympics, New York & Paris Fashion Weeks, Met Gala, Grammys, Golden Globes, and hundreds of other red carpets, music videos, movie premieres, rock concerts, award ceremonies, championship games, art exhibitions, and commerce shoots in between. We work with up-and-coming brands, Fortune 1000 companies, A-list celebrities, style makers and cutting-edge media influencers. We recently acquired Daily Front Row, continue to grow our presence in the Middle East, and launched a sports division, a bridal division and an interior design & architecture division.

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