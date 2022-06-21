The Only CCaaS Platform Built for Contact Centers by Experts in Contact Center Operations

[24]7.ai Engagement Cloud™ natural, effortless, omnichannel interactions are proven to boost customer loyalty, agent productivity, and company profitability.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, Inc., a recognized leader in contact center services and conversational AI, today announced its decisive expansion into the contact center as a service (CCaaS) space, at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas 2022—a fitting venue given [24]7.ai won "Disruptive Technology of the Year" at last December's CCW Excellence Awards.

"[24]7.ai enters a crowded CCaaS market uniquely equipped with a deep understanding of operational requirements derived from its expertise as a Business Process Outsourcer," said Dan Miller, Lead Analyst and Founder of Opus Research. "The company's CCaaS platform, [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud, provides a ready-made mix of proven features and functions—including agent experience, omnichannel customization, and the ability to infuse solutions with Conversational AI at scale—that solve the known deficiencies of existing approaches."

[24]7.ai Engagement Cloud Built for Contact Centers

We added key capabilities to an already feature-rich contact center platform used by large and fast-growing businesses alike.

Omnichannel intelligent routing for voice agents —Extends our proven digital routing capabilities to include voice agents.

—Extends our proven digital routing capabilities to include voice agents. Video service —Enables agents to schedule video meetings from the workspace.

—Enables agents to schedule video meetings from the workspace. No-code/low-code environment— Enhances the platform to enable contact center users to rapidly configure and turn on features.

Enhances the platform to enable contact center users to rapidly configure and turn on features. [24]7 Conversation Insights ™ —Turns every customer conversation into AI-driven insights and out-of-the-box reporting. It automatically aggregates, standardizes, and analyzes structured and unstructured conversation data—no matter which, or how many, vendors, technologies, or data sources are used—without involving a single data scientist. These insights enable organizations to better understand customer topics and feedback and to improve agent performance, service quality, compliance, and more. And by peering into journey analytics, companies detect and stay ahead of trends that will inform everything from product development to marketing, and supply chain management to operations .



The new browser-based desktop uses application widgets for easy customization, extension, or integration with any agent-facing application such as CRM, WFM, and AI agent recommendation engines. Further, the Team Leader dashboard provides real-time visibility into key agent and team performance metrics for on-the-fly coaching and problem solving.

A new Agent Assist widget provides:



Conversation context including [24]7 Answers™ FAQs, known similar cases, and information found on the internet.



User context such as customer purchase and support history, and geographic and demographic profile data.



Agent context such as agent skills, experience, certifications, and performance in similar situations.



Tools to digitally augment voice calls, reducing AHT and improving conversion rates.

"Our business is all about making it easy for brands and consumers to connect," said Rohan Ganeson, COO and Head of Products. "That's clearly never been truer than it is right now. In fact, we make it simpler, and do it more effectively, and more cost-efficiently, than any other CCaaS player because we're the only ones with deep experience running contact centers. We understand what works so we know what to build and automate—and equally important, what not to build and not to automate. Just throwing bots at a problem will damage your brand, and asking agents to handle all conversations is costly and not always convenient for consumers."

"The numbers back us up," said Ganeson. "Not only does Engagement Cloud automate more than 60 percent of conversations, but our clients see customer loyalty increase 25 percent and agent productivity increase 20 percent. Automation is essential to what we do but our real advantage is human centered, such as the way our AI and agents continually train each other and supervisors track performance for real-time coaching."

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai software and services use artificial intelligence, human insight, and deep vertical expertise to produce personalized, consistent, and satisfying customer experiences. The company's advanced conversational AI platform, combined with more than 20 years of contact center operational expertise, empowers the world's largest and most recognizable brands to deliver natural, frictionless conversations across all digital and voice channels. For more information, visit http://www.247.ai.

[24]7 and [24]7.ai are trademarks of [24]7.ai, Inc. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

