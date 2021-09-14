The Only Data Science Bootcamp Accredited by ACCET

" We are very proud of our milestone accomplishment of obtaining ACCET accreditation for our data science bootcamps and professional development courses. ACCET accreditation signifies that we won the peer recognition by member institutions for the quality of our educational and training programs and services " said Ms. Vivian Zhang, School Director & Chief Technology Officer at the Academy. " We are delighted to receive the stamp of approval by the Accrediting Commission and will hold our quality standards high and seek continuous improvement as we serve our students and the Academy's data science community overall. "

"With over 8 years of experience teaching data science and 4.8 out of 5 review rating on Course Report, it's not surprising that NYC Data Science Academy has become the only accredited data science bootcamp to receive ACCET accreditation. We're also happy to see that this accreditation opens up potential opportunities for applicants to receive student aid and visas, making this high-ROI education available to a wider student body." Commented by Liz Eggleston, the Founder and CEO of Course Report, one of the most well-known third-party review sites for bootcamp programs.

The Academy offers data analytics and data science bootcamps and continuing education courses for working professionals, individuals of interest, and individuals in academics, such as students who are in and between undergrad school and grad schools, and also professors and research professionals who are employed in universities. Students have the option of taking classes in-person in an immersive environment or through interactive distance learning from anywhere they have access to the Internet and at any time they find convenient.

Founded in 2013 and located at 500 Eighth Ave., Ste 905, New York, NY 10018, NYC Data Science Academy has been a widely recognized provider of data science education and training. The Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET) has been continuously recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a reliable authority on educational quality since 1978. With a global reach and an expansive scope designed to support a diverse array of non-traditional post-secondary educational providers, ACCET strives to identify, evaluate, and enhance the delivery of continuing education and training through an independent peer-evaluation process.

