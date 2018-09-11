The Only Dual-Certified Taiwanese Cosmetics Brand in Europe and America, Inna Organic Enters Global Market With Highest Standards

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest database Grand View Research has pointed out that the global organic beauty market has an annual growth rate of 8% ~10%. It also estimates that a market scale is projected to reach USD 25.11 billion by 2025, in which the American market still remains the largest, then Western Europe and Asia Pacific region in sequence.

Taiwanese leading cosmetics brand Inna Organic has made inroads into the ASEAN market and is planning to expand into the European and American markets by 2019.

Only Dual-Certified Taiwanese Cosmetics Brand Inna Organic

Taiwan is known as the largest facial mask producer around the world. While Europe and the United States obtain relatively well-rounded management systems and standards for environmental sustainability, they have been absent in the market of sheet facial masks. Therefore, the goal of Inna Organic is to become the leader in the global organic sheet mask market.

The two Co-founders of Inna Organic are Jimmy Wang and Cecily Pan. Jimmy has been building the organic road map for more than 6 years, whilst Cecily's first-hand experience stems from her twin sons who have suffered from atopic dermatitis. "Healthy skin is beautiful, but a happy soul truly glows." With the mantra, they made the decision to work together after listening to each other's thoughts and experiences.

Favored by worldwide fans, Inna Organic is ready for global market with dual-certification.

Different from non-certified cosmetics on the market, Inna Organic is the only brand in Taiwan certified by both EWG and COSMOS.

Taking the essential oils as the main thread, Inna Organic is committed to meeting Asia's needs for climate-friendly products and aims at the European and American markets. Inna Organic's vision is to help everyone find the most suitable organic skin care products.

Inna Organic is extremely popular by customers in Hong Kong and Macao. Also, online customers from Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, Australia and the United States are becoming loyal fans of Inna Organic. Cecily Pan is confident that the Taiwanese brand Inna Organic will be dazzling the world.

Inna Organic is very honored to have the chance to participate in the International Exhibition in Malaysia, Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand since October. If you are interested in natural organic skin care products, feel free to consult us if you have any inquiries.

