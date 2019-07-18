The Only HIV Wellness Center in the USA Needs Support to Keep Its Retreats

PHILADELPHIA, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Siloam Wellness Center in Philadelphia has been treating those infected with HIV / AIDS for 24 years. They are the only HIV Holistic Wellness Center in the country.



Siloam regularly sends 20-25 of its members on a 3 day retreat to Sea Isle in September; a number that has dramatically increased in the past 2 years.



Siloam members gathered for a Holiday Dinner!

Siloam's retreat programs are unique. Offering three-day sanctuaries for mind, body, and spirit, these weekend retreats at the Sisters of Mercy Retreat House in Sea Isle City and the Franciscan Spiritual Center in Aston enable participants to leave behind their day-to-day routines and to fully engage in spiritual and bodily healing exercises. Unfortunately, Siloam's holistic treatments are not given funding so it is becoming more and more difficult to keep providing Siloam's services. Growth in the number of requests for these retreats and rising transportation costs necessitate increasing the spiritual ministry budget to accommodate those who cannot afford any payment. Bus transportation, that had previously been donated, is now no longer available.



After 24 years of ministering to the mind, body and spirit, Siloam continues to treat those infected with HIV as well as many others in need of holistic healing. Depression, anxiety, opiate addiction, sexual abuse / trauma, domestic violence, etc.



Siloam's next two retreats are scheduled for September and October, and they need your support!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1ymoV5L5p0

Here is a link to the GoFundMe Campaign

https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-support-siloam039s-hiv-holistic-retreats&rcid=r01-156337686323-8c3b2229e8104243&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_w

Media contact:

Sarina Dibianca

218331@email4pr.com

609-923-1864

SOURCE Siloam Wellness Center