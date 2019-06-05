The Only Luxury Club Lounge in St. Louis Gets $3.1 Million Makeover as The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis Transforms Club Level Experience and Unveils Dazzling Ritz-Carlton Suite

The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge has been revolutionized by a makeover which sets a new standard for Midwestern hospitality. Accessible via private key to guests staying on The Club Level or in the new Ritz-Carlton Suite, the Lounge features dedicated new seating areas to include a private nook with TV and balcony for families and small groups. Contemporary, residentially inspired spaces and enriched finishes and furnishings contribute to an atmosphere of comfort and timeless luxury. Adding to the experience: a dramatic photography exhibit honoring the architecture of St. Louis as seen through the eyes of famed local photographer Ken Konchel.

Providing the ultimate hotel-within-a-hotel experience including complimentary daily dining and beverage presentations, the transformed Club Lounge also features an integrated pantry and chef-curated innovations encompassing a wine cuvée, sushi-rolling classes, mixology workshops and presentations by invited wine experts. Locavore dining bites are also rolled into the lounge each evening, providing a special taste of St. Louis, while a new STL Gooey Butter Cookie is available for sampling as well.

On the same floor, Club Level guest rooms feature newly remastered bathrooms with the ultimate in showers, light-up mirrors, in-shower shave mirrors and motion sensor lights/nightlights. New powder rooms have also been introduced in Club suites.

As for the dazzling Ritz-Carlton Suite, it is a marvel of technology and design, anchored by a versatile new five-bay setting, Steinway Grand piano, double balcony and sweeping skyline views. A serene palette is highlighted by vibrant pops of color, thanks to a curated collection of St. Louis art, pottery and ceramics from beloved local artists Ted Collier and Chris Schulte.

A fully equipped office with command center, TV and in-desk power has been incorporated into the suite's reconfigured 2,500 square-feet, as have flexible furnishing and layout options to serve specific requirements of individual travelers, wedding parties, board meetings and small groups. A suite-wide Bluetooth speaker system provides individual volume controls in each room, and a highly advanced, 65-inch 4K ART TV with dynamic frame can transform the device from television to personally selected art, photo or logo display.

The suite's master bathroom features a multi-head dual shower and soaker tub, while its second bathroom provides a dual shower with shave mirror and six showerheads. Additionally, The Ritz-Carlton Suite includes an intimate new kitchen with appliances perfect for baking cookies – a favorite activity noted among family guests. Further dining can be savored in front of the suite's fireplace, in its dining room, outside on the double balcony or in The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge.

