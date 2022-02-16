The Only Plant-Based, Organic Nutrition Shake Made to Help Meet the Specialized Nutrition Needs of People on Dialysis Is Now Available Thanks to Kate Farms

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted nutritional care for those receiving dialysis, leaving many at high risk for malnutrition 1 . To ensure patients receive the appropriate nutrition while on dialysis treatment, Kate Farms set out to deliver a nutrition solution with a unique blend of plant-based protein, prebiotic fiber and carbohydrates. Renal Support 1.8 was formulated from expert healthcare professional recommendations and contains optimized amounts of sodium, potassium and phosphorus 2 . Suitable for fluid restricted diets, each serving of Renal Support 1.8 contains 20 grams of plant-based protein to help replenish protein losses from dialysis. Users can enjoy this low glycemic index food after dialysis treatments and deliver meaningful nutrition to the body 3 .

"We heard from the dialysis community, including patients and their healthcare providers about the need for intensive nutrition due to regular treatment so we created a one-of-its-kind organic shake to help meet their specialized needs," said Cynthia Ambres, MD, Kate Farms' Chief Medical Officer. "When it comes to kidney nutrition care, the new Renal Support 1.8 is a delicious option, made for easy digestion and thoughtfully prepared from quality ingredients."

Renal Support 1.8 nutrition shake is made from high quality, plant-based ingredients and, like all Kate Farms products, Renal Support 1.8 is certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. Renal Support 1.8 is also free from gluten and dairy. Renal Support 1.8 is made from organic pea protein – with no milk or soy products. This unique plant-based shake is made with organic extracts and concentrates sourced from broccoli, kale, berries, turmeric, and without sugar alcohols, and without artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, or colors. There are 28 vitamins and minerals in each shake, including Vitamins A, C, D, E and zinc to help with immune support. Renal Support 1.8 nutrition shake is also an excellent source of iron.

"With Renal Support 1.8, Kate Farms continues to provide clinicians and patients new choices to meet a variety of medical nutrition needs through plant-based shakes made for tolerance," said Brett Matthews, Kate Farms' Chair and CEO. "At Kate Farms, we strive to innovate a better way forward through nutrition. We meet people where they are in their wellness journey, making them feel heard and supported."

The new Renal Support 1.8 nutrition shakes are now available online for purchase with two-day delivery on KateFarms.com and Amazon.com or via prescription. Kate Farms shakes are eligible for insurance coverage by Medicare, Medicaid and more than 2,000 private insurance plans and a growing number of WIC4 programs.

Kate Farms' nutrition portfolio is designed to help support people with acute and chronic health conditions, including food allergies, cancer, gastrointestinal conditions, adult malnutrition and childhood eating difficulties. To learn more about Renal Support 1.8, visit katefarms.com.

About Kate Farms

Kate Farms was founded when a little girl named Kate Laver was failing to thrive because she couldn't tolerate any of the available tube feeding formulas. Her determined parents, Richard and Michelle, had the transformative idea to develop a better formula using the highest quality, organic, plant-based ingredients without the synthetic ingredients and common allergens found in traditional formulas. Today Kate is thriving, and Kate Farms is now the #1 recommended plant-based formula.**

Kate Farms offers medical formulas for children and adults, to be used as sole source or supplemental nutrition, for oral or tube feeding. They are available nationally and eligible for insurance coverage with Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance. Kate Farms formulas are made for tolerance with easily digested organic pea protein, fiber and phytonutrients, and without common allergens or artificial sweeteners or flavors. Kate Farms can be accessed in more than 600 US hospitals, including the top children's hospitals; availability is increasing daily. Visit www.katefarms.com for more details.

For more information, visit www.katefarms.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

**Independent data report on plant-based formula distributor volume in home care, acute care, and long-term care

