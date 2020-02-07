The Only Weekend to Catch All the Pool, Spa & Luxury Outdoor Living Experts in One Place!

All things backyard are on display, from exercising to entertaining, landscaping to leisure, family fun to fireplaces—everything homeowners need to create or enhance their ideal outdoor escape. Industry-leading professionals specializing in designing, planning, maintenance, safety and everything backyard provide tips, advice and the latest home improvement and enhancement products. This show encompasses the latest industry trends and technologies, interactive features and inspiring examples of in-ground and above ground pools, swim spas, hot tubs, saunas, decks, patios, fencing, awnings, landscaping, water features, decorative concrete, and so much more.

Exhibitors from all across Southeastern Michigan showcase a variety of innovative products and services to fit any size, space and budget, to create, remodel or upgrade living spaces. Featured exhibitors include Allstate Home Leisure; Glenn's Fireplace & Spa; Legendary Escapes; Motor City Hot Tubs; PoolTown; and Temo Backyard Living.

This opportunity to makeover a boring backyard and turn it into the ultimate outdoor living space only happens once a year! Suburban Collection Showplace is located at 46100 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI 48374.

Register early for $2 off admission by visiting http://www.backyardpoolshow.com/. The show runs Friday, 3:00 – 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; and Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Admission is $10 for ages 13+; $9 for ages 55+; and children 12 and under are free! A special "$5 after 5:00" ticket price is available Friday and Saturday evening. On-site parking is available for a fee. Follow the show by visiting the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/backyardpoolspashow/. Exhibitors can email info@backyardpoolshow.com for information on booth rentals or call (734) 398-9700.

The Association of Pool & Spa Professionals (APSP), presenting sponsor of the show, is a non-profit local trade association comprised of member companies in the pool, spa, and backyard living businesses. APSP holds events in Michigan that directly impact and benefit member companies, support local businesses, and assist local charities with water and swim safety courses. For information on APSP, visit https://chapters.apsp.org/michigan#/.

