The Onsite Foundation Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Full Scholarship Therapeutic Trauma Program For Survivors Of Mass Shootings

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Onsite Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, today announced its new 2020 initiatives which include educational tools, resources, and workshops for survivors and those affected by mass shootings. The announcement includes a first-of-its kind workshop titled 'Triumph Over Tragedy' that will provide tools, support, trauma-informed therapies and access to top-of-the-line trauma therapists and clinicians, through full scholarships, for survivors of mass shootings to find hope and healing in community.

Beginning today applications open for Triumph Over Tragedy, a six-day workshop taking place March 12-18, 2020 at Onsite in Tennessee. The weeklong workshop will include a number of integrative therapeutic trauma modalities and will be customized for the needs of attendees.

The program has been curated with help from the Foundation's Survivor Advisory Council, a six-person team comprised of mass shooting survivors representing the Columbine, Parkland, Thurston, Charleston, Las Vegas, and Aurora tragedies. Crystal Miller, the Survivor Advisory Council Chair says, "As a survivor of the shootings at Columbine High School, I know firsthand how very few services and resources are available. Survivors are often left alone to not only find good counseling but bear the burdensome costs. It is one of the highest honors of my life to be a small part in offering tangible tools and resources for ongoing mental wellness and support through The Onsite Foundation's Triumph Over Tragedy program."

The Onsite Foundation is also opening applications today for their Life After Loss program, which provides hope and healing for bereaved parents who have lost children to mass shootings, gun violence, suicide, illness, or other tragedies, also available through full scholarship, and helps address the often-overlooked ripple effect of trauma. The Life After Loss program will take place at Onsite in Tennessee April 2-8, 2020. The Onsite Foundation's third program Support in Service, with dates yet to be announced, will focus on first responders and veterans.

According to The Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit that tracks every mass shooting in the country, there has been only one full calendar week without a mass shooting since 2013.

"Due to the overwhelming volume of mass shootings, many of us have sadly become desensitized. Survivors don't have that option," said Miles Adcox, CEO of Onsite. "They often re-experience the pain every time the news cycle reports on the latest tragedy. This underserved community deserves the transformational gift of hope and healing through world-renowned therapeutic resources. It is an honor for Onsite to support The Onsite Foundation's Triumph Over Tragedy program."

The Onsite Foundation has also curated an Advisory Council of leading experts in trauma therapy to advise on best-in-class therapeutic modalities and provide ongoing resources to expand the Foundation's offerings. Led by Adcox, the Council includes Dr. Rebecca Bailey, Ph.D, Director of Transitioning Families; Courtney Leak, social worker, therapist, podcaster, and empowerment speaker; Rokelle Lerner, author and Senior Clinical Advisor for Crossroads Recovery Center; Kathleen A. Murphy, LMFT, Executive Clinical Director of Breath Life Healing Centers; Dr. Kenneth Tullis, award-winning psychiatrist and founder of Suicide Anonymous; Sean Walsh, CEO of The Meadows Behavioral Healthcare; and Cindy Westcott, LCSW, VP of Clinical Services Milestones Trauma Recovery Center.

"After experiencing the ripple effect of these types of traumas in my personal life and professional life, I understood the need to create a safe refuge for survivors to process and heal," says Laura Hutfless, The Onsite Foundation Board Member and Co-Founder of FlyteVu. "Unfortunately, society moves on after the headlines stop, but the pain and trauma last a lifetime. There is hope, and we can ensure every person affected, regardless of race, religion, or socio-economic status, has access to care."

Austin-based social networking app Bumble is donating $25,000 to provide resources for Texas survivors of mass shootings including, but not limited to, Sutherland Springs, Fort Hood, Santé Fe High School, and Odessa-Midland.

Triumph Over Tragedy was inspired and funded in part by the Austin Eubanks Memorial Fund to honor the life of Austin Eubanks, who was a survivor of the 1999 Columbine shooting and a champion for trauma-based causes and programs. Austin's sister Hayley Eubanks says, "Austin's wish was to create a safe community for survivors of mass shootings to offload pain. He often said, "you have to feel it to heal it" and this program will provide survivors a safe place to process, connect, and heal."

As The Onsite Foundation continues to raise additional support and funding, the Foundation plans to launch a phased approach of ongoing offerings and resources for survivors and victims' families during every phase of trauma, including: the Acute Phase (1-3 months post event) and an Intermediate Phase (6-12 months post event). Survivors and parents of victims of mass shootings are eligible for Triumph Over Tragedy and Life After Loss in the Long-Term Phase (12 months post event).

Applications for Triumph Over Tragedy and Life After Loss close February 6, 2020. For more information on how to apply, please visit www.theonsitefoundation.org.

About The Onsite Foundation:

The Onsite Foundation provides trauma-informed counseling and emotional health education that transforms individuals and communities. The Foundation provides free tools and resources, along with full scholarships to best-in-class trauma-informed workshops, to ensure all persons have access to therapies and services regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, or socio-economic status. The Onsite Foundation's efforts are focused on vulnerable and underserved populations including survivors of mass shootings, survivors of sex trafficking, refugees, veterans, first responders, and bereaved parents. The Onsite Foundation exists to ensure all persons affected by trauma, abuse, stress, or mental health issues receive the gift of emotional freedom. For more information, visit www.theonsitefoundation.org.

Media Contact

Natalie Logan

natalie.logan@flytevu.com

SOURCE The Onsite Foundation

Related Links

https://theonsitefoundation.org

