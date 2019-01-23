LONDON, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Organized retailing has grown significantly with eth increasing establishing of hypermarkets, specialty stores and supermarkets globally. Convenience products such as ready- to- drink (RTD) oolong tea, oolong tea blends, and mixes are predominantly sold by large and organized retailers. They depend heavily or large organized retailers such as supermarkets and hypermarkets given their wide presence and penetration. Thus, the global market is receiving a boost from the growing accessibility and availability of oolong tea through organized retailing. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the oolong tea market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2023.



Market Overview

Health benefits of oolong tea

The regular consumption of oolong tea is also associated with the mitigation of skin conditions such as eczema, strengthen of immunity, promotion of hair health, and a natural defense from the sun ultraviolent rays.

Increasing popularity of substitutes

The increasing number of substitutes product launches and the growth availability and popularity of conventional and specialty teas, coffee and other hot and cold beverages are expected to challenge market growth during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the oolong tea market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The global oolong tea market is fairly fragmented, and as the market is in a growth phase, the competition among companies is intense. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



