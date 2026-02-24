The Op Games Brings Award-Winning Party Game Anomia to a Brand New Audience

With Over 2 Million Copies Sold, The Op Games Will Introduce an Updated Look of the Fast-Paced Card Game to New Players Nationwide

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Op Games , the board game and puzzle publisher behind iconic licensed games and best-selling party games Telestrations®, Blank Slate™, Hues and Cues™, The Original Tapple®, and Flip 7™, today announced a partnership to rerelease the 2009 award-winning party game, Anomia, with an updated look. With over 2 million copies sold since its inception, The Op will bring the fast-paced card game to a brand new audience.

As a MENSA Select Winner (2010), ASTRA Best Toys for Kids Winner (2010), and UK Games Expo - Best Party Game Winner (2014), Anomia is a simple, fast-paced game designed for 3-6 players ages 10+. Players flip cards until the symbols on two players' cards match, then matching players race to give an example of the category on their opponent's card - from things to eat and pop songs to websites, dog breeds, and more. It sounds easy, but players find that their brains work a little differently under pressure! To make things even more exciting, wild cards are also in the mix to create unexpected matches, and the simple act of losing a card can set off a chain of cascading face-offs. Perfect for a college ice-breaker, travel entertainment, family game nights, and more, the updated version will retail for $17.95 and be available on Amazon and other brick-and-mortar stores.

"Anomia has been a classic party game for over 15 years now, so we feel especially lucky to be able to give it a refresh and introduce it to a brand new audience," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op. "Fast-paced fun is one of our favorite game genres here at The Op, making this the perfect opportunity to add such a well-loved title to our repertoire."

"I've been continually amazed by Anomia's success since I first published it," said Andrew Innes, Game Designer, Anomia Press. "I'm thrilled to partner with The Op to introduce Anomia to a whole new generation of friends and families! It's a natural fit with The Op's outstanding lineup of party games."

"I bought my first copy of Anomia in 2012, and I'd say it's been played more than any other game in our house," said David Blanchard, Director of Party/Family Games at the Op. "It's one of my all-time favorites and an absolute honor to add it to our already stellar line of evergreen party/family games. We're thrilled to be partnering with Andrew and will surely feed off his passion and energy as we work to grow the Anomia line and get games into the hands of a new generation of players."

