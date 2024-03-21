The Op Games Joins Ellen's Game Night Club

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of the Blank Slate game show with Mario Lopez, The Op Games and Ellen DeGeneres' Game Night Club have partnered to bring the popular game Blank Slate to game-lovers nationwide.

Game Night Club is a membership for game-lovers inspired by Ellen's love for games. Each quarter Ellen hand-picks a must have game, plus everything else you need to host an epic night at home.

Perfect for anyone who likes to have fun, Blank Slate is the clever party game where you try to predict what others are thinking. Everyone secretly writes a word that completes a phrase on the cue card, but choose your word carefully, you score the most points for matching words with only one other person.

Beginning March 20th, the subscribers of Game Night Club will begin to receive Blank Slate and a box filled with everything needed for a night of fun, joy and laughter! In addition, The Op Games and Ellen will have some fun content to share on social channels during the month of March.

To learn more, follow along on social @TheOpGames on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and X .

About The Op Games (Formerly known as Usaopoly)

The Op Games is a family entertainment company and leading publisher and manufacturer of board games and puzzles for over 30 years! Our diverse portfolio includes award-winning and best-selling titles such as TELESTRATIONS®, BLANK SLATE™, HUES & CUES™, TAPPLE and HARRY POTTER™ HOGWARTS BATTLE™ as well as licensed versions of MONOPOLY®, CLUE®, TRIVIAL PURSUIT®, and more. The Op Games continues to partner with marquee brands and licensors such as Hasbro, Disney, Marvel, Nintendo, Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. The Op Games is passionate about bringing family, friends, and fans together to create memorable experiences through play! Learn more at www.TheOp.games .

About Ellen Game Night Club

Game Night Club is a membership for game-lovers, inspired by Ellen DeGeneres' love for games. Each quarter, Ellen hand-picks a must-have game, plus everything else you need to host an epic game night at home.

SOURCE USAopoly