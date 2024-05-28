The Op Games Launches MONOPOLY®: Family Guy Edition

The Primetime Animated Comedy Series Hits the Tabletop, Following the Show's 25th Anniversary Celebration

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Op Games , the board game and puzzle publisher behind iconic licensed games and best-selling party games Telestrations®, Blank Slate™ and Hues and Cues™, today launched a brand-new comedic version of the world's most popular family board game – MONOPOLY®: Family Guy Edition. Under license by Hasbro, a leading toy and game company, this new game brings the 25-year-long animated comedy series to tabletop form, giving fans another way to laugh with their favorite dysfunctional family.

"Family Guy is one of the most well-known animated series in TV history, which is why we're so excited to bring MONOPOLY®: Family Guy Edition to fans of the show," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op. "With a custom gameboard that's sure to resonate with fans old and new, we cannot wait to see the laughs this game will bring as they come together to play through the Family Guy world."

In the new game, players can seize the opportunity to "amass a freakin' fortune" in Quahog. Buy, sell and trade all the prime real estate in town, from the Barrington Country Club, where those hoity-toity phonies, hang out to the Quahog Mini-Mart, where you can find the cheapest (and stalest) cases of Pawtucket Patriot – every iconic location is up for the taking. Players can choose from six collectible tokens including Rupert and Evil Monkey as they build Homes (Houses) and Mansions (Hotels) to create a Quahog empire and take all the dough.

Created for two to six players, ages 14 and up, MONOPOLY®: Family Guy Edition includes custom Family Guy "Clams" MONOPOLY Money, while Community Chest and Chance cards have been renamed to "HOLY CRAP!" and "WHAAAAA?" cards, respectively. The custom gameboard features Peter, Lois and the Griffin family, ensuring players will have a giggity giggity good time.

"For 25 years, Family Guy has delighted fans with its beloved characters, hilarious storytelling and comedic punchlines," says Bradley Bowman, Senior Director, Global Toy and Game, Licensed Consumer Products at Hasbro. "It's an honor welcoming a long-standing series into our portfolio and offering Family Guy, comedy, MONOPOLY, pop culture and gaming fans everywhere the opportunity to enjoy this brand-new gaming experience."

MONOPOLY®: Family Guy Edition (MSRP: $44.99) is available now on The Op Games' website. To learn more about the game and The Op, visit www.TheOp.Games , and follow along on social ( @TheOpGames ) for more on the latest game announcements and launches. For official images and other game assets, contact [email protected] .

About MONOPOLY

MONOPOLY first hit shelves in 1935 with the Racecar, Thimble, Boot, Top Hat, and Battleship among the original set of MONOPOLY tokens while the Scottie Dog and Wheelbarrow were added in the early 1950s. Although the brand has evolved over the past 89 years, the gameplay and iconography of the classic MONOPOLY game has remained unchanged, making it a timeless classic sure to be enjoyed by future generations. Today, MONOPOLY is the world's favorite family game brand and is enjoyed by more than one billion players in 114 countries across the globe.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers play experiences for fans of all ages around the world, through toys, games, licensed consumer products, digital games and services, location-based entertainment, film, TV, and more. With a portfolio of over 1,800 iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

About The Op Games (formerly known as Usaopoly)

The Op Games is a family entertainment company and leading publisher and manufacturer of board games and puzzles for over 30 years! Our diverse portfolio includes award-winning and best-selling titles such as TELESTRATIONS®, BLANK SLATE™, HUES & CUES™, TAPPLE and HARRY POTTER™ HOGWARTS BATTLE™ as well as licensed versions of MONOPOLY®, CLUE®, TRIVIAL PURSUIT®, DICE THRONE, and more. The Op Games continues to partner with marquee brands and licensors such as Hasbro, Disney, Marvel, Nintendo, Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. The Op Games is passionate about bringing family, friends, and fans together to create memorable experiences through play! Learn more at www.TheOp.games .

