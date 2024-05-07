The Op Games Launches MONOPOLY®: One Piece Edition Based on Hit Anime Series

In Celebration of One Piece's 25th Anniversary, Fans Can Jump into the World of Dressrosa as They Assemble Powerful Teams in This All-New Board Game Edition

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Op Games , the board game and puzzle publisher behind iconic licensed games and best-selling party games Telestrations®, Blank Slate™, and Hues and Cues™, today launched a brand-new official version of the world's most popular family board game – MONOPOLY®: One Piece Edition. Under license by Hasbro, a leading toy and game company, this new game transforms one of the longest-running Manga turned anime series into tabletop form, giving fans a new adventure with the Straw Hat Crew.

In MONOPOLY®: One Piece Edition, fans can join the thrilling adventure as the crew divides into three dynamic teams: the Factory Destruction & Samurai Rescue Team, the Ceasar Delivery Team, and the Thousand Sunny Guard Team. Players can buy, sell and trade iconic characters from the series including Franky, Kinemon, Fighting Bull and Leo to create the most powerful team in Dressrosa. Play on the exclusive, custom gameboard featuring the Straw Hat Crew, with nine special tokens representing characters from the series, such as Monkey D. Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Robin, Brook and more.

"We're so excited to bring one of the longest-running anime series to tabletop, giving long-standing fans of the series an adventurous new way to connect with these characters," said Dane Chapin, CEO at The Op. "With the series running for nearly 25 years, it's become loved across several generations and we're honored to help bring them together in a new way over MONOPOLY®: One Piece Edition."

Created for two to six players, ages eight and up, MONOPOLY®: One Piece Edition includes Chest (Community Chest) and Flag (Chance) cards that can either reward players for fights against the villains, or bring an unexpected surprise. Players are challenged to form alliances with characters like Koala and the One-Legged Soldier, and be prepared for twists and turns that add an extra layer of excitement to the journey. Assemble the strongest team to collect the custom game money based on the Beri currency to win the game.

"For 25 years, One Piece has delighted fans with its vibrant characters, colorful storytelling and epic adventures," says Bradley Bowman, Senior Director, Global Toy and Game, Licensed Consumer Products at Hasbro. "It's an honor welcoming such an iconic franchise into our portfolio and offering One Piece, anime, MONOPOLY, pop culture and gaming fans everywhere the opportunity to enjoy this brand-new gaming experience."

MONOPOLY®: One Piece Edition (MSRP: $44.99) is available now on The Op Games' website. To learn more about the game and The Op, visit www.TheOp.Games , and follow along on social ( @TheOpGames ) for more on the latest game announcements and launches. For official images and other game assets, contact [email protected] .

About MONOPOLY

MONOPOLY first hit shelves in 1935 with the Racecar, Thimble, Boot, Top Hat, and Battleship among the original set of MONOPOLY tokens while the Scottie Dog and Wheelbarrow were added in the early 1950s. Although the brand has evolved over the past 89 years, the gameplay and iconography of the classic MONOPOLY game has remained unchanged, making it a timeless classic sure to be enjoyed by future generations. Today, MONOPOLY is the world's favorite family game brand and is enjoyed by more than one billion players in 114 countries across the globe.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers play experiences for fans of all ages around the world, through toys, games, licensed consumer products, digital games and services, location-based entertainment, film, TV, and more. With a portfolio of over 1,800 iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

About The Op Games (Formerly known as Usaopoly)

The Op Games is a family entertainment company and leading publisher and manufacturer of board games and puzzles for over 30 years! Our diverse portfolio includes award-winning and best-selling titles such as TELESTRATIONS®, BLANK SLATE™, HUES & CUES™, TAPPLE and HARRY POTTER™ HOGWARTS BATTLE™ as well as licensed versions of MONOPOLY®, CLUE®, TRIVIAL PURSUIT®, DICE THRONE, and more. The Op Games continues to partner with marquee brands and licensors such as Hasbro, Disney, Marvel, Nintendo, Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. The Op Games is passionate about bringing family, friends, and fans together to create memorable experiences through play! Learn more at www.TheOp.games .

