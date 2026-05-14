The Op Games Launches QORK: A New, Reimaged Edition of A Popular Party Game

Now Available at Walmart, This Fast-Paced Game Prompts Players to "Think Fast" & "React Faster" for Unforgettable Game Nights

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Op Games, the board game and puzzle publisher behind iconic licensed games and best-selling party games Telestrations®, Blank Slate™, Hues and Cues™, The Original Tapple®, and Flip 7™, today announced a new, reimagined addition to their lineup: QORK - a rebranded version of the wildly popular party game, PlayProp.

Designed for 3-8 players, ages 8+, QORK combines dice rolling, cup slamming, and cork yanking for easy-to-learn, endlessly replayable fun. Players take turns rolling the dice; when the dice total seven or show doubles, you must pull your string before the Cupper slams the cup - but be careful, hesitate too long or pull too soon, and you'll be hit with points.

"We're truly proud of our partnership with The Op. Reimagining QORK together has been a collaborative effort driven by shared ambition and a common creative vision. From early ideas to concrete decisions, the partnership has been defined by openness, trust, and a genuine enjoyment of building something together," says Martin Gjerløv, QORK game developer.

"The strength of our partnership with The Op is clearly reflected in the result. By bringing together different perspectives and ways of working, we've shaped QORK through close collaboration, strong alignment, and a shared commitment to quality and playability – it must be fun to play," adds Mikkel Bertelsen, QORK game developer.

In tandem with the PlayProp team, The Op has helped bring the game into the next century and expand its retail distribution. QORK is now available exclusively in Walmart. As the perfect pick for family game night at home or nights out at the bar with friends, QORK is the ultimate easy-to-learn, go-anywhere game.

"This game was created by Birger Norup on the understanding that coming together to play and laugh breaks down communication walls, bridges generations, and builds relationships," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op Games. "That's the goal we set out to achieve with every game we create here at The Op, and we're so grateful to have worked so closely with the PlayProp team to bring our refreshed version of an already incredible game to life."

To learn more about the game and The Op, visit www.TheOp.Games, and follow along on social (@TheOpGames) for more on the latest game announcements and launches. For official images and other game assets, contact [email protected].

About The Op Games

The Op Games is a family entertainment company and leading publisher and manufacturer of board games and puzzles for over 30 years! Our diverse portfolio includes award-winning and best-selling titles such as FLIP 7™, TELESTRATIONS™, BLANK SLATE™, HUES & CUES™, TAPPLE™, and more. The Op Games continues to partner with marquee brands and licensors such as Hasbro, Disney, Marvel, Nintendo, and Warner Bros. The Op Games is passionate about bringing family, friends, and fans together to create memorable experiences through play! Learn more at www.TheOp.games.

SOURCE The Op Games | Usaopoly