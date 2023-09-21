The Op Games Launches SCRABBLE®: Dr. Seuss Edition

Available on the Heels of Back-to-School, Fans of All Ages Can Dive into Who-ville as They Put Their Dr. Seuss Knowledge to the Test

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Usaopoly (The Op) , the board game and puzzle publisher behind iconic licensed games and best-selling party games Telestrations®, Blank Slate™, and Hues and Cues™, today launched a whimsical twist on the traditional word game with SCRABBLE®: Dr. Seuss Edition. Based on Dr. Seuss's classic children's book collection, which has sold over 700 million copies globally, the game will enable fans to put their memories of Seussville and the wacky words that come with it to the ultimate test.

Under license by leading toy and game company Hasbro and played by traditional SCRABBLE® rules, players of all ages and vocabularies will come together to share their admiration of Dr. Seuss's timeless allegorical rhymes. Dr. Seuss readers big and small will strategically play regular words alongside nonsensical ones directly from their favorite Dr. Seuss books to score the most points. Seuss Cards customize the game with thematic ways to earn even more and win!

"We're so excited to continue our creative partnership with Dr. Seuss and incorporate his iconic collection of children's books into the launch of SCRABBLE®: Dr. Seuss Edition," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op. "As a fellow San Diego-based company, it's a privilege to ensure Dr. Seuss's nostalgic titles always have new ways to be remembered and enjoyed."

Designed for 2-4 players, ages eight and up, the new game joins The Op's existing collection of Dr. Seuss products, including MONOPOLY®: Dr. Seuss Edition , CLUE®: The Grinch Edition , and a number of puzzles. The popular "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" 1000 Piece Puzzle features artwork from the classic inspirational book about life's many directions, giving fans of all generations another way to relive a favorite story as they piece together the colorful and nostalgic 11x18" frameable piece. The Dr. Seuss The Grinch Feast 1000 Piece Puzzle features a cheerful illustration from the pages of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" to deliver a nostalgic 19"x27" finished piece that welcomes fans back to the table where they first learned about Who-pudding and roast-beast.

SCRABBLE®: Dr. Seuss Edition ($34.99) is available now on The Op's website. To learn more about the game and The Op, visit www.TheOp.Games , and follow along on social ( @TheOpGames ) for the latest game announcements and launches.

About Usaopoly (aka The Op Games)

The Op, also known as Usaopoly, is a family entertainment company and leading publisher and manufacturer of board games and puzzles for over 25 years! Our diverse portfolio includes award-winning and best-selling titles such as TELESTRATIONS®, BLANK SLATE™, HUES & CUES™, TAPPLE and HARRY POTTER™ HOGWARTS BATTLE™ as well as licensed versions of MONOPOLY®, CLUE®, MUNCHKIN®, TRIVIAL PURSUIT®, DICE THRONE, SMASH UP, and more. The Op continues to partner with marquee brands and licensors such as Hasbro, Disney, Marvel, Nintendo, Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. The Op is passionate about bringing family, friends, and fans together to create memorable experiences through play! Learn more at www.TheOp.games .

About SCRABBLE

How many ways can you spell FUN? Bring back memories – and create new ones – with the Scrabble game! For 75 years, Scrabble has been a favorite amongst friends and families. With the wooden tiles, wooden tile racks, and textured gameboard, players can feel the thrill of playing a classic. Players show off their vocabulary skills as they build words with the wooden letter tiles, and rack up the points with double and triple letter and word scores. The game guide offers different ways to play and strategies according to skill level. This classic crossword game is a fun game for a family game night, a night out with friends, or an indoor activity. It's a fun game for all ages 8 and up and available at most major retailers!

About Dr. Seuss

Founded in 1993, Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading global children's entertainment and licensing company focused on promoting literacy, education, self-confidence and the wonderful possibilities of a child's imagination through the beloved works of Dr. Seuss. All Dr. Seuss Enterprises' profits benefit charitable organizations that focus on causes such as education, health, animal conservation, and the arts. For more information visit DrSeussEnterprises.com or follow us on Instagram .

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through toys, consumer products, gaming and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com .

