The Op Games Launches Spirit of America Trivia Game in Celebration of America's 250th Anniversary

Test Your Knowledge of 250 Years of American Milestones in this Patriotic Game Honoring the People, Places, and Milestones That Have Defined the United States

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the United States celebrating its 250th anniversary, The Op Games today announced a new, historic addition to its catalog: Spirit of America, a family trivia game designed to commemorate 250 years of American history, culture, and achievement through fun, friendly competition. The Op Games is the board game and puzzle publisher behind iconic licensed games and best-selling party games Telestrations®, Blank Slate™, Hues and Cues™, The Original Tapple®, and Flip 7™.

Designed for 2-4 players, ages 10+, Spirit of America invites players to celebrate American milestones with engaging trivia focused on history, traditions, landmarks, and iconic moments. The trivia questions fall into five categories: Symbols of Freedom, The Best and the Brightest, Birth of a Nation, America the Beautiful, and States of the Union. Answer questions correctly to collect cards - the first player to earn 13 points wins!

"As a self-proclaimed 'spread-eagle-ist,' having visited every state and every state capital, my inspiration for Spirit of America is the celebration of this incredible country's 250th anniversary," said Richard C. Levy, game creator. "As I was writing the 1,250 questions and answers in the game, I could not help but reflect on how privileged I am to live in America. Nowhere in the world do people have more freedom and encouragement to innovate, be different, and be an individual, and I hope players come away with pride in our nation's values, greatness, and the accomplishments of its people."

Featuring 250 trivia cards and category cards - a fitting tribute to America's 250-year milestone - for replayable fun with high educational value, Spirit of America is perfect for family game nights, classrooms, holidays, and gatherings, helping players learn U.S. history, geography, and culture while having fun together. Challenging enough for trivia lovers of all ages, every round offers new opportunities to celebrate America's past, while creating new memories together.

Praise for Spirit of America

"Spirit of America is fantastic fun. Everyone gets involved. Great questions. Plus... it's patriotic!"-Peter Schweizer, NYT #1 bestselling author

"Our Family plays lots of games, particularly in the summer when on vacation. I've seen other games commemorating our nation's 250th, but Spirit of America stands out as the very best one." - John Heubursch, Former Executive Director of The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute

"Spirit of America is a lovely, family-friendly trivia card game that celebrates all things American. It showcases the nation's history, core values, natural landscapes, spirit, culture, and most importantly, its amazing people. It offers the perfect activity for families and classrooms to learn about America and our 250-year history." ~ Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich

"Spirit of America captures a zest for history and enthusiasm in a family-friendly game. The design is sleek, and the choice to update it into a card game makes the experience fresh, fun, and educational for the whole family." - Howard Wexler, Inventor, Connect-4

"America's milestone anniversary is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to celebrate the stories, achievements, and ideals that have shaped our nation," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op Games. "Spirit of America transforms that celebration into something families and friends can experience together around the table. Whether you're learning something new or testing your knowledge, this game encourages conversation, sparks friendly competition, and reminds us just how much there is to discover about America."

Spirit of America (MSRP: $24.95) is available now on Amazon. To learn more about the game and The Op, visit www.TheOp.Games, and follow along on social (@TheOpGames) for more on the latest game announcements and launches. For official images and other game assets, contact [email protected].

About The Op Games

The Op Games is a family entertainment company and leading publisher and manufacturer of board games and puzzles for over 30 years! Our diverse portfolio includes award-winning and best-selling titles such as FLIP 7™, TELESTRATIONS™, BLANK SLATE™, HUES & CUES™, TAPPLE™, and more. The Op Games continues to partner with marquee brands and licensors such as Hasbro, Disney, Marvel, Nintendo, and Warner Bros. The Op Games is passionate about bringing family, friends, and fans together to create memorable experiences through play! Learn more at www.TheOp.games.

SOURCE The Op Games