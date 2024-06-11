The Op Games Launches Tapple® After Dark®

The Adults-Only Version of the Number One Viral Party Game is Now Available at Target

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Op Games , the board game and puzzle publisher behind iconic licensed games and best-selling party games Telestrations®, Blank Slate™, and Hues and Cues™, today launched a brand-new version of the number one viral party game, Tapple®, with Tapple® After Dark® . Featuring a new twist on the award-winning, fast-paced word game, adults will love this hilarious game for all group sizes.

Sticking with the same, beloved gameplay mechanism that skyrocketed the original game of Tapple® to virality, Tapple® After Dark® challenges adult players to tap letters of the portable wheel as you come up with words for various categories before the ten-second timer runs out. Just say a word, beat the timer, and win - but in this version of the game, your wits, and maybe your comfort zone, will be pushed. With cards prompting players to name "SOMETHING YOU LICK" or things "AT A BACHELOR PARTY" until the letters run out, someone steals your idea, or you really don't want to say what's come to your mind, Tapple® After Dark® will have you shouting, screaming, and trying to last until the end of the round!

"We're excited to have Tapple® After Dark® join the ranks of our adults-only party games alongside Telestrations After Dark - another classic family game success that we've adapted for late-night game nights," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op Games. "This new version is sure to amp up the hilarity of game nights - whether it's college gatherings, bachelor and bachelorette parties, or nights in with friends."

Created for adults only, Tapple® After Dark® is suited for any size group of players, from one player to countless players. The game comes with one portable Tapple® wheel and 32 double-sided cards for over 100 different prompts. The cards can also be placed in the bottom of the Tapple® wheel for easy storage and transportation.

Tapple® After Dark® (MSRP: $21.99) is available now exclusively in Target stores and online at Target.com . The game will also be featured and easily be found in the June Newness Games Endcap throughout the summer and the Back To College Party Games Endcap this fall. To learn more about the game and The Op Games, visit www.TheOp.Games , and follow along on social ( @TheOpGames ) for more on the latest game announcements and launches. For official images and other game assets, contact [email protected] .

About The Op Games (formerly known as Usaopoly)

The Op Games is a family entertainment company and leading publisher and manufacturer of board games and puzzles for over 30 years! Our diverse portfolio includes award-winning and best-selling titles such as TELESTRATIONS®, BLANK SLATE™, HUES & CUES™, TAPPLE, and HARRY POTTER™ HOGWARTS BATTLE™ as well as licensed versions of MONOPOLY®, CLUE®, TRIVIAL PURSUIT®, and more. The Op Games continues to partner with marquee brands and licensors such as Hasbro, Disney, Marvel, Nintendo, Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. The Op Games is passionate about bringing family, friends, and fans together to create memorable experiences through play! Learn more at www.TheOp.games .

