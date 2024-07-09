Japan's famous mayo refuses to provide cage-free eggs to consumers in Asia

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Open Wing Alliance (OWA), a global coalition of 95 organizations in 75 countries, and over 42,000 consumers call on Kewpie Corporation to source cage-free eggs in all markets worldwide. Currently, Japan's famous mayo company provides consumers with cage-free egg products in the U.S. and Europe but promotes caged eggs in its major market in Asia.

The Open Wing Alliance and Over 42,000 Consumers Urge Kewpie Corporation to Practice Global Equity by Sourcing Cage-Free Eggs Worldwide The Open Wing Alliance and Over 42,000 Consumers Urge Kewpie Corporation to Practice Global Equity by Sourcing Cage-Free Eggs Worldwide

Kewpie Corporation, which uses an estimated 10% of all eggs procured in Japan (250 thousand metric tons of eggs) and is 2nd in the world for highest egg usage in emerging markets, is responsible for the cruel confinement of millions of egg-laying hens. The company sources its eggs from hens packed so tightly into filthy cages that they don't have room to spread their wings or engage in natural behaviors.

"The cruelty perpetuated by Kewpie Corporation is reprehensible," says Caitlin Campbell, Senior Global Corporate Campaigns Lead at the Open Wing Alliance. "Although Kewpie has already committed to going 100% cage-free in the United States and Europe, it's failing to provide the same standard of eggs across all its regions. Worse, it promotes the false notion to Japanese consumers that caged eggs are better. All consumers deserve to make ethical food choices, and egg-laying hens worldwide deserve to be free from cages."

A 2022 study found that an average of 86% of consumers in eight countries in the Asia Pacific express significant concern for farmed animal welfare. Other multinational corporations, such as Yum! Brands, Jollibee, Unilever, Toridoll, RBI, and CKE Restaurants, have already made global cage-free commitments. A commitment from Kewpie could catalyze a significant shift in the region, encouraging other companies to follow suit.

To sign the petition against Kewpie's practices, click here. For more information about The Open Wing Alliance, visit OpenWingAlliance.org.

About the Open Wing Alliance

Founded by The Humane League, the Open Wing Alliance is a global coalition of 95 animal protection organizations in 75 countries. The OWA is changing the way the world's biggest companies treat animals and setting a new standard for corporate farm animal welfare policies locally and globally. Through shared knowledge, resources, and people power, the OWA is united around their goal to end the abuse of chickens worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen Hirsch

Public Relations Manager

1 (678) 469-8675

[email protected]

www.openwingalliance.org

SOURCE Open Wing Alliance