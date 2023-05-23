The Open Wing Alliance (OWA) Calls on Jollibee Foods Corporation to Make a Global Cage-Free Egg Commitment for All Portfolio Brands

News provided by

Open Wing Alliance

23 May, 2023, 08:51 ET

The largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world, Jollibee Group brands and subsidiaries, including Smashburger, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Red Ribbon, Greenwich, Mang Inasal, and Chowking, use a staggering estimated 586,505,945 eggs annually

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Open Wing Alliance (OWA), an international coalition working to end the abuse of chickens worldwide, is calling on Jollibee Foods Corporation to make a global 100% cage-free egg commitment that includes its sub-brands Jollibee, Smashburger, Coffee Bean, and Tea Leaf, Red Ribbon, Greenwich, Chowking, and Mang Inasal.

Jollibee Foods Corp is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world, with locations in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company uses an estimated 586,505,945 eggs annually produced by millions of hens confined to cages.

"Jollibee Foods Corporation claims it acknowledges its duty and potential to positively impact sustainability concerns in the fast food industry. However, the conditions under which it sources eggs are appalling and inhumane," said Caitlin Campbell, Global Campaigns Coordinator at the Open Wing Alliance. "Pushing Jollibee for cage-free egg progress globally, especially in Asia, is a critical step towards creating a sustainable and ethical food system, ensuring consumers have access to eggs that are produced humanely and responsibly."

Almost 70% of the laying egg hens in the world are located in Asia, but only 10.8% of these flocks are cage-free. The Open Wing Alliance has seen a lot of cage-free progress in the U.S. and Europe. Still, Asia is behind when confining hens in tiny, barren cages where they cannot engage in natural behaviors like spreading wings or nesting. This cruel treatment is unacceptable.

For more information about The Open Wing Alliance, visit OpenWingAlliance.org. Follow along with the cage-free movement on Twitter @GlobalCageFree.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Karen Hirsch
1 (678) 469-8675
[email protected] 
www.openwingalliance.org

SOURCE Open Wing Alliance

Also from this source

The Open Wing Alliance Publishes Its 2023 Cage-Free Fulfillment Report, Showing an Increase Over Last Year with 89% of Corporate Cage-Free Commitments Fulfilled

The Open Wing Alliance Pushes for Global Accountability in the Manufacturing Sector

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.