The Open Wing Alliance (OWA) Calls on Jollibee Foods Corporation to Make a Global Cage-Free Egg Commitment for All Portfolio Brands

The largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world, Jollibee Group brands and subsidiaries, including Smashburger, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Red Ribbon, Greenwich, Mang Inasal, and Chowking, use a staggering estimated 586,505,945 eggs annually

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Open Wing Alliance (OWA), an international coalition working to end the abuse of chickens worldwide, is calling on Jollibee Foods Corporation to make a global 100% cage-free egg commitment that includes its sub-brands Jollibee, Smashburger, Coffee Bean, and Tea Leaf, Red Ribbon, Greenwich, Chowking, and Mang Inasal.

Jollibee Foods Corp is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world, with locations in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company uses an estimated 586,505,945 eggs annually produced by millions of hens confined to cages.

"Jollibee Foods Corporation claims it acknowledges its duty and potential to positively impact sustainability concerns in the fast food industry. However, the conditions under which it sources eggs are appalling and inhumane," said Caitlin Campbell, Global Campaigns Coordinator at the Open Wing Alliance. "Pushing Jollibee for cage-free egg progress globally, especially in Asia, is a critical step towards creating a sustainable and ethical food system, ensuring consumers have access to eggs that are produced humanely and responsibly."

Almost 70% of the laying egg hens in the world are located in Asia, but only 10.8% of these flocks are cage-free. The Open Wing Alliance has seen a lot of cage-free progress in the U.S. and Europe. Still, Asia is behind when confining hens in tiny, barren cages where they cannot engage in natural behaviors like spreading wings or nesting. This cruel treatment is unacceptable.

For more information about The Open Wing Alliance, visit OpenWingAlliance.org . Follow along with the cage-free movement on Twitter @GlobalCageFree .

