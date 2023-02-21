The Open Wing Alliance Pushes for Global Accountability in the Manufacturing Sector

PepsiCo, Kellogg's, Cerealto Siro Foods Failing to Report Progress on Global Cage-Free Status and Threatening Consumer Trust

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Wing Alliance (OWA), an international coalition working to end the abuse of chickens worldwide, recently released its Global Manufacturers Report. The report finds that PepsiCo, Kellogg's, and Cerealto Siro Foods risk a backlash from consumers after failing to report on their public commitments to sell 100% cage-free eggs worldwide. Although PepsiCo reported progress on its global promise in some of its operating regions, it neglected to report on many other parts of the world. Cerealto Siro, which promised to switch to cage-free by 2020, is failing to report its cage-free egg progress.

Open Wing Alliance

"Leading manufacturers like Barilla, Giovanni Rana, and Lindt & Sprüngli, which have switched to 100% cage-free eggs globally, are propelling industry change by proving that it is possible," said Jennie Hunter, Senior Campaigns Coordinator, the OWA. "By failing to follow through on their cage-free commitments or at least reporting progress, PepsiCo and Cerealto Siro Foods are not only putting consumer trust at risk but may also be fueling the perception that their brands do not prioritize ethical supply chains."

As animal welfare becomes an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) priority for companies across the globe, manufacturers and their suppliers are rising to the challenge. More than 2,400 companies, including 146 of the largest global corporations, have made cage-free egg commitments, and one-third of those companies are manufacturers.

Why cage-free egg systems?

Globally, leading companies are phasing out cages. However, over 6 billion hens spend their lives in tiny, cramped cages about the size of an iPad and cannot carry out natural behaviors or even spread their wings. Caged systems promote fear, poor bone health, extreme stress in egg-laying hens, and higher rates of salmonella, one of the leading causes of food poisoning worldwide.

The Open Wing Alliance is a global coalition of animal protection organizations trailblazing farm animal welfare in nearly every primary market globally. Through shared knowledge, resources, and person power, the OWA is united around their goal to end the abuse of chickens worldwide. The alliance - founded in 2016 by The Humane League, has grown into a global force with 95 member organizations in over 70 countries - improving how the world's biggest companies treat animals and setting a new standard for corporate animal welfare policies.

