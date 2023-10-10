The Open Wing Alliance Releases 2023 Global Restaurant Report, Ranks Brands on Status of Cage-Free Egg Transitions

The Report commends Famous Brands, Pizza Express, Papa John's, Starbucks for reporting global progress, improving treatment of egg-laying hens around the world

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Open Wing Alliance (OWA), a global coalition of 100 organizations in 72 countries, releases its 2023 Global Restaurant Report. The report reveals which restaurant chains are following through on their public commitments to source cage-free eggs in their global supply chains and which are falling behind. Several companies, including Starbucks, Famous Brands, Pizza Express, Restaurant Brands International, and Yum! Brands are successfully reporting progress towards their goals. The report exposes which companies aren't being transparent, including Focus Brands, Inspire Brands, Caffè Nero, and Au Bon Pain, and asks, 'Are these companies failing animals and the consumers who trusted them?'

"The Global Restaurant Report serves as a critical tool for consumers who value animal welfare and wish to make informed decisions about which restaurants they support," says Hannah Surowinski, Global Corporate Relations Manager, Open Wing Alliance. "This ranking of companies based on their public reporting of their global cage-free egg progress enables stakeholders to be aware of which companies are following through on their promises."

To date, over 2,500 major food corporations—including 146 global commitments by some of the largest multinational corporations have announced cage-free egg commitments.

"Since 2017, all the eggs in our UK supply chain have been free range and we remain committed to achieving 100% cage-free egg sourcing in our global supply chain by 2025. It's important to us, and to our customers," says Spencer Playle, Supply Chain Director at PizzaExpress.

Why cage-free egg systems?
Over six billion hens exist in tiny, cramped cages that prevent them from stretching their wings. Caged systems promote stress, reproductive disease, and poor bone health in egg-laying hens.

The Global Restaurant Report is available here. We encourage the public to hold companies accountable for their commitments to higher animal welfare. For more information about the OWA, visit OpenWingAlliance.org and follow along with the cage-free movement on Twitter @GlobalCageFree.

About the Open Wing Alliance

The Open Wing Alliance is a coalition of 100 animal protection organizations in 72 countries on six continents, trailblazing farm animal welfare.

