The Opening of African Operation HQ In Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

CHICAGO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BHG Group Investment and Holding Company today announced that they are opening a full-fledged African operation Head Office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; to meet our investment goals in the fastest growing continental economy on Earth.

Plans to develop the operations in Addis Ababa were initiated because of accessibility to the head office of the African Union, the UN Economic Commission for Africa, as well as direct flights to almost all the countries in the continent.

The opening of BHG Group African operation HQ in Addis Ababa is an important step toward realizing our investment goals. The new office will be the first of many important changes for the company in 25 years.

The new office is expected to identify, analyze, and invest in the Agriculture, Agro Processing, and Hospitality sectors. The Agriculture, and Hospitality industry in Africa has recently undergone massive growth, and BHG Group has been tracking and investing for the last decade. We find it important at this very moment to go "all in" with our interests, and plant roots in Ethiopia's capital.

For more information, please contact David Bekele, +1 347-815-3234, [email protected]

BHG Group Investment and Holding Company was founded on November 23, 1995.

"WE BELIEVE AFRICA'S TOMORROW STARTS TODAY"

www.bhggroup.net https://youtu.be/qviNqFT600U?t=4

