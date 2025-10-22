The OpenSSL Corporation and the OpenSSL Foundation Celebrate the Success of the Inaugural OpenSSL Conference in Prague

PRAGUE and NEWARK, Del., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The OpenSSL Corporation and the OpenSSL Foundation celebrate the success of the inaugural OpenSSL Conference, held in Prague, October 7-9. This was the first time in the history of the OpenSSL Project that the full community met in person. Developers, legal experts, and users from academics, committers, distributions, individuals, large businesses, and small businesses came together to discuss project direction, share experience, and collaborate on the future of secure digital communication.

By the numbers:

Over 400 participants from 30+ countries, including the United States, Germany, Japan, India, Canada, France, the UK, and the Czech Republic.

from including the United States, Germany, Japan, India, Canada, France, the UK, and the Czech Republic. 95 % attendance rate

113 speakers and 97 sessions

and Participation from major organisations such as Microsoft, Cisco, Red Hat, IBM, Intel, and others

Government and academic institutions, including the Brno University of Technology, Eindhoven University of Technology, Masaryk University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Tampere University, Trinity College Dublin, the University of Illinois at Chicago, and the University of Waterloo, among others, also participated. Attendees included CISOs, engineers, researchers, policymakers, lawyers, and open-source maintainers, all advancing secure and open communication technologies.

"[The] OpenSSL conference 2025 was one of my most technically enriching experiences. I learned a lot through delivering my talk, attending others', getting feedback and going around the booths," said Nikita Tripathi, Software Engineer at Qualcomm. "Even more remarkable was how well-coordinated and organised it was, to be able to handle around 450 people on time. Kudos to the team for making it happen!"

Vaclav (Vashek) Matyas, Head of the Centre for Research on Cryptography and Security at Masaryk University Brno, said, "Three great days with the right people from various communities supporting good crypto, open source, and reliable security. Many nice talks, relevant networking and smooth organization. I'm looking forward to the next edition - let me know the dates soon! :-)"

Conference sessions focused on Technical Innovation, Community & Contribution, Security & Compliance, and Business Value & Adoption. Topics included post-quantum cryptography (PQC), FIPS 140-3 validation, TLS 1.3 deployment, and open-source governance, with presentations from Keyfactor, ToneFlow, Access Now, Oracle, cryptlib and more.

The event concluded with a shared commitment to OpenSSL Mission of security and privacy for everyone, supported by our sponsors:The Legion of the Bouncy Castle, Entrust, Keyfactor, Securosys, Zoo Brno, openSUSE, andNetSTAR.



Looking Ahead to 2026

Building on the success of the inaugural 2025 event, the 2026 conference will bring together leading experts in cryptography, cybersecurity, and open-source development to advance. It will continue to connect the technologies and communities that strengthen digital security and remains the central meeting point for those shaping the future of open security from open-source projects like the OpenSSL Project and Bouncy Castle to enterprises, researchers, and standards organisations.

Sponsorships for 2026 are now open. Companies committed to advancing security and privacy should confirm sponsorship now to secure placement, visibility, and direct engagement with the global security and cryptography community. Early sponsors will receive priority recognition in all event materials and communications.



To confirm sponsorship, contact [email protected] .

