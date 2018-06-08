The OpenText Business Network Powers 23 Of Gartner's Top 25 Supply Chains

At the recent Supply Chain Executive Conference, Gartner released its annual Supply Chain Top 25 report, listing global supply chain leaders from across a range of industries. According to Gartner, the ranking is comprised of two main components: a quantitative measurement of business performance and a qualitative representation of both peer and Gartner analyst opinions. *

Of the companies listed in the Gartner 2018 Supply Chain Top 25, 23 use OpenText Business Network to manage their mission critical B2B transactions, procure to pay processes or supplier collaboration.

"OpenText is enabling the world's largest and most complex supply chains. Digital supply chains are more agile, accurate, profitable and transparent, representing a key competitive differentiator for intelligent and connected businesses," said Mark Barrenechea, Vice Chair, CEO and CTO at OpenText. "OpenText is proud to partner with our customers as they transform their businesses."

"2018 is the 14th consecutive year, we are publishing the Supply Chain Top 25 ranking," said Stan Aronow, research vice president at Gartner. "The ranking consists of an impressive group of leaders with valuable lessons to share, including three recent entrants from the life sciences, retail and consumer products sectors." **

The OpenText Business Network helps companies bring additional visibility, intelligence and automation to global digital supply chains. Leveraging OpenText software and services, companies can leverage end-to-end digital supply chains. This helps to accelerate the flow of business transactions, allows meaningful insights that measure supply chain performance and to optimize business processes that improve customer satisfaction levels.

The full listing of the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 is available in the press release online here: https://www.gartner.com/newsroom/id/3875563.

* Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 Methodology, https://www.gartner.com/technology/supply-chain/top25_methodology.jsp

**Gartner Press Release, Gartner Announces Rankings of the 2018 Supply Chain Top 25, May 17, 2018, https://www.gartner.com/newsroom/id/3875563

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2018 Open Text. All rights reserved. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text or other respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-opentext-business-network-powers-23-of-gartners-top-25-supply-chains-300662155.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Related Links

http://www.OpenText.com

