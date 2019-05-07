The ophthalmic knives market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023
May 07, 2019, 18:17 ET
NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market
The expansion of product portfolio through launches of single-use ophthalmic knives will drive the ophthalmic knives market growth in the forthcoming years. The need for ophthalmic knives is increasing with the growing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases such as keratosis, glaucoma, and other ophthalmic surgeries. Therefore, several companies are focusing on launching single-use ophthalmic knives, which differ in sharpness and material based on the surgical needs. This will help end-users such as hospitals, clinics, and ASCs to choose products based on the ophthalmic surgical procedure, which will increase the demand and boost market growth. Analysts have predicted that the ophthalmic knives market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.
Market Overview
Expansion of product portfolio through launches of single-use ophthalmic knives
One of the growth drivers of the global ophthalmic knives market is the expansion of the product portfolio through launches of single-use ophthalmic knives.
Problems related to ophthalmic knives
One of the challenges in the growth of the global ophthalmic knives market is the problems related to ophthalmic knives. Health hazards from the use of ophthalmic knives will negatively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the ophthalmic knives market during 2019-2023, view our report.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors are focusing on acquiring products or companies that are specialized in advanced ophthalmology surgical devices to increase the adoption of their existing business or products. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
