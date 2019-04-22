LONDON, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The new drug approvals and strong drug pipeline will trigger the ophthalmology therapeutics market growth in the forthcoming years. Top players in the market are focusing on the development of disease-modifying drugs for treating the rising incidences of eye diseases. Furthermore, several market players are focusing on achieving new drug approvals and gene therapy approvals for treating the eye diseases, thus, contributing significantly to the market growth. Analysts have predicted that the ophthalmology therapeutics market will register a CAGR of nearly 6% by 2023.



Market Overview

New drug approvals and strong drug pipeline

One of the growth drivers of the global ophthalmology therapeutics market is new drug approvals and strong drug pipeline. The increasing incidence of eye disease is encouraging the top players to focus on the development of disease-modifying drugs to treat these diseases, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

High cost of treatment

One of the challenges in the growth of the global ophthalmology therapeutics market is the high cost of treatment. The high cost involved in treating various eye diseases can hamper the growth of the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the ophthalmology therapeutics market during 019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several market players. Companies are focusing on developing innovative treatments for glaucoma and other eye conditions. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



