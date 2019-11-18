The Opportunity for Better Starts at Autodesk University 2019

The conference will kick off with an opening keynote from Autodesk President and CEO Andrew Anagnost, who will revisit Autodesk's ongoing commitment to providing industries with tools to do more, with less negative impact on the planet. At this year's conference, the themes of more and less culminate to focus on the important opportunity for better – better workflows, outcomes and world – as industries continue to evolve. He will be joined by guest speakers, including Build Change founder and CEO Dr. Elizabeth Hausler, as well as Walt Disney Imagineering executive creative director Asa Kalama.

"AU Las Vegas is a celebration of the very real ways our customers are using technology to make an impact and embrace the opportunity for better," says Anagnost. "We're hoping attendees leave this year's conference feeling inspired and empowered to do the same within their respective industries."

Two further keynotes during the conference will focus on the latest developments for customers in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry, and the design and manufacturing industry, respectively. While these large-scale sessions will showcase technology and customer partners proprietary to each respective industry, they will also provide in-depth explorations of the ways these areas are converging to enable better cross-industry innovation.

Throughout the event, conference attendees will get to learn outside of the classroom with hands-on experiences at the AU Las Vegas Expo, featuring the technologies that are actively changing how our customers design, make and build. Examples include the first mass-produced chair created by human designers using AI technology; the world's largest, AR-enhanced hybrid manufacturing machine; digital and data-driven innovations within sustainable water infrastructure design; and space dedicated to a high-performance basketball and entertainment center with community at its core.

AU will also provide attendees with the opportunity to engage with the Autodesk Community Team in officially launching its new Autodesk Group Network. Formed with 80+ existing global groups and leaders, this program is designed to better support and amplify user efforts, innovation and performance across industries and software applications.

Autodesk is excited to name Build Change as the recipient of the AU Las Vegas 2019 Donation Drive. Build Change saves lives in earthquakes and windstorms through the construction of disaster-resilient homes and schools. It addresses the technology, financial and people-focused challenges that, without a global effort, will leave a third of the world's population stuck in unsafe housing by 2030. The Autodesk Foundation, currently celebrating its five-year anniversary, has worked with Build Change since 2014 , providing access to software licenses, trainings and more. In addition, to further scale its impact and support of nonprofits like Build Change and others, Autodesk is targeting to contribute 1% of operating margin to the Autodesk Foundation.

For the fifth consecutive year, AU Las Vegas 2019 will be a carbon neutral event. This sustainable effort is reinforced and expanded by Autodesk's commitment to achieve carbon neutrality in 2020 by applying its carbon price and investing in efficiency, renewables and carbon offset projects with customers.

Throughout the conference, Autodesk will share details on new product advances, partnerships and initiatives that will help its customers embrace the opportunity for better. Posts to Autodesk's company blog, ADSK News, will report on news as it is announced.

Autodesk University Reaches Customers Worldwide

Autodesk University (AU) is a series of conferences and an online learning destination focused on inspiring, challenging and energizing Autodesk software users, partners, and industry leaders about the future of design and engineering. The AU conferences bring together more than 22,000 participants at live events in 8 countries through classes, forums, and keynotes with industry experts and thought leaders. More than 2.5 million more engage with AU on the web, which offers free year-round access to learning content, professional development, and inspirational industry talks from the AU conference events. More information is available at the Autodesk University website, or by following @AutodeskU, #AU2019.

About Autodesk

Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything.

