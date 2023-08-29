The opportunity within the Cannabis Testing Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of nearly 25% till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Driven by the growing demand for medical and recreational cannabis, along with its increasing global legalization, a substantial number of product manufacturers are leveraging the expertise of testing service providers in this industry

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Cannabis Testing Market, 2023-2035" report to its list of offerings.

Recent findings on the therapeutic applications of cannabis have led to increase in the number of players focused on developing cannabis-infused products for medical and recreational use. A number of product matrices infused with cannabis, including edibles, tinctures, salves and candles are being manufactured across the globe. Following this, the rise in cannabis testing service providers is also profound, catering to the regulatory requirements of these product manufacturers complying with the safety standards.

Key Market Insights

More than 160 companies currently claim to offer cannabis testing services, globally

The market is dominated by the presence of very small (1-10 employees) and small (11-50 employees) players that constitute over 70% of the contemporary market landscape. Majority of the players offer testing services for edibles and infused products, followed by those offering services for cannabis flowers / buds. It is worth highlighting close to 80% of the players are based in North America.

Presently, more than 35 cannabis testing product providers claim to offer different testing solutions to the laboratories

Around 80% of the players offer analytical instruments, while more than 45% of them offer software solutions for managing laboratory workflow. Further, more than 65% of the players offering analytical instruments primarily provide chromatographic equipment for analyte quantification. It is worth highlighting that ~70% of the product providers offer laboratory information management systems to the labs, for improvising their data and resource management.

Partnership activity within this field has increased at a CAGR of 22%, between 2018 and 2022

More than 60% of the deals were inked post-2019, with the maximum partnership activity (43%) being reported in 2022. Further, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development deals emerged as the most popular partnership models adopted by cannabis testing service providers, which represent close to 35% of the total number of deals.

An increase in global events has been witnessed post legalization of cannabis across multiple geographical regions highlighting the growing interest of stakeholders

Close to 55% of the events were organized post-2020. Majority (44%) of the events were conferences, followed by webinars (29%). The key agendas of the events organized post-2020 include discussions on the regulatory standards and recent advancements in technologies associated with cannabis testing.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture the larger share (66%) of the market by 2035

In 2035, close to 75% of the market revenues are expected to be generated from the sales of medical cannabis. Further, cannabis flower samples will capture a larger share of the overall market in 2035. It is worth highlighting that the market for cannabis extracts and edibles is anticipated to grow at a faster annualized rate of 24% and 23%, respectively, in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered

What are the various medical applications of cannabis?

Which countries have legalized cannabis for medical use?

Which are the top players in the cannabis testing market?

What are the various factors driving the cannabis testing market?

Which region has the highest market share in cannabis testing services market?

Which are the leading market segments of the cannabis testing services market?

What is the growth rate (CAGR) of the cannabis testing services market?

What are the upcoming trends in the cannabis testing market?

The financial opportunity within the cannabis testing market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Cannabis Tested

Medical Cannabis



Recreational / Adult-use Cannabis

Type of Sample Tested

Flowers



Extracts



Edibles



Others

Company Size

Large



Mid-sized



Small

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Latin America



Middle East and North Africa

The opinions and insights presented in this report were also influenced by discussions held with eminent stakeholders in this industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Catherine Wilson (Managing Director, Hip Services)

(Managing Director, Hip Services) Markus Roggen (President, Chief Scientific Officer, DELIC Labs)

(President, Chief Scientific Officer, DELIC Labs) Nicholas Clarkson (Chief Scientific Officer, PhytoVista Laboratories)

The research also includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below) that offer cannabis testing services; each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

AccuScience Laboratories

Anresco Labs

CDX Analytics

Coastal Analytical

Eurofins Scientific

EVIO Labs

FoodChain ID

LGC

Medicine Creek Analytics

SGS

Tentamus

