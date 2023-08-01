The opportunity within the DNA Encoded Library Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of more than 16% till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

The increasing demand for effective methods to screen potential drug targets has fueled a rise in interest in DNA encoded libraries, further supported by technological advancements

The DNA encoded library market is currently abuzz with activity; industry players have forged several strategic alliances and received significant financial support from investors. This can be attributed to the various benefits offered by these platforms, such as cost effectiveness, high diversity, minimal false positives, stability and rapid hit identification.

Key Market Insights

Around 50 companies are presently engaged in the domain of DNA encoded library, globally

The market is dominated by the presence of large (>500 employees) and small (1-50 employees) players that collectively constitute over 75% of the contemporary market landscape. It is worth mentioning that majority of the players provide hit identification services, followed by those offering hit optimization / validation services. Further, 50% of the players are based in North America.

DNA encoded library platform / service provers have adopted various business models to maximize their market gains

Currently, 25% of the players in this domain are operating as in-house players and use their proprietary DNA encoded library platforms for drug discovery purposes, followed by players who operate as service providers. Further, several firms have adopted product centric models related to DNA encoded libraries.

Partnership activity within this field has increased at a CAGR of ~30%, between 2010 and 2023

More than 55% of the deals were inked post-2019, with the maximum partnership activity (17%) being reported in 2021. Further, research agreements emerged as the most popular partnership models adopted by companies engaged in this domain, representing close to 60% of the total number of deals.

USD 4 billion has been invested by both private and public investors in this domain, since 2018

Of the total amount invested, around USD 1.9 billion was raised through different series of venture capital rounds, representing around 50% of the overall funding activity in this domain, followed by amount raised through secondary offering (28%) and IPO (21%). It is worth highlighting that 70% of the funding instances were reported by players based in the US.

400+ patents related to DNA encoded libraries have been granted / filed between 2005 and 2023

R&D activity related to DNA encoded libraries is largely concentrated in North America; over 40% of the total patents were filed in this region. Within North America, more than 150 patents were filed in the US. In addition, most of the IP documents related to DNA encoded libraries are patent applications (69%).

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture around 70% share of the market by 2035

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace (with CAGR of 18.6%) in the long term. Further, by 2035, based on application area, majority of the revenue share (60%) of the overall market is likely to be driven by hit generation / identification. Further, in terms of therapeutic area, oncological disorders currently hold the largest share (35%) of the market

The financial opportunity within the DNA encoded library market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Application Area

Hit Generation / Identification



Hit to Lead



Hit Validation / Optimization



Other Application Areas

Therapeutic Area

Oncological Disorders



Immunological Disorders



Neurological Disorders



Respiratory Disorders



Dermatological Disorders



Cardiovascular Disorders



Infectious Diseases



Other Therapeutic Areas

End-user

Pharma / Biopharma Industry



Academic / Research Institute



Other End-users

Type of Payment Model Employed

Upfront Payment



Milestone Payment

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, DNA encoded libraries are likely to witness enhanced adoption given their advantages of optimizing drug discovery and demonstrating greater selectivity of hit molecules for chemical targets, thereby, offering lucrative opportunities to their developers. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Nils Jakob Vest Hansen (Chief Executive Officer, Vipergen)

(Chief Executive Officer, Vipergen) Thorsten Genski (Chief Executive Officer, Serengen)

(Chief Executive Officer, Serengen) Thomas Kodadek (Co-Founder, Deluge Biotechnologies) and Ofelia Utset (President, Deluge Biotechnologies)

(Co-Founder, Deluge Biotechnologies) and (President, Deluge Biotechnologies) Frank Moffatt (Director of Business Development, NovAliX)

(Director of Business Development, NovAliX) Christos Tsiamantas (Senior Scientist, Orbit Discovery)

The research also includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below) offering DNA encoded library platforms and services; each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on platform and service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

AlphaMa

DICE Therapeutics

DyNAbind

HitGen

NovAliX

Vipergen

WuXi AppTec

X-Chem

For additional details, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/dna-encoded-libraries/288.htmlmailto: or email [email protected]

