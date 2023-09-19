The opportunity within the Exosome Therapy Market to grow at 41% CAGR till 2040, according to a market research report by Roots Analysis

News provided by

Roots Analysis

19 Sep, 2023, 12:25 ET

Owing to their potential in effective intracellular shuttling, therapeutic molecular delivery and treatment of multiple disorders, exosomes have garnered significant attention of researchers and industry stakeholders in the past few years

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Exosome Therapy Market, 2022-2040" report to its list of offerings.

In recent years, therapies utilizing extracellular vesicles have garnered significant attention among the industry stakeholders for the treatment of diverse indications, primarily owing to the various benefits offered by them, including target specificity, enhanced tissue regeneration, and reduced inflammation and chronic pain. Over time, various research studies have demonstrated the potential of exosomes (membrane bound extracellular vesicles) in disease diagnosis, drug delivery and therapeutic applications. Currently, both industry and non-industry players are attempting to develop exosome therapy for disease management, some of which are already in clinical trials. Moreover, post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a steady increase in the investigational new drug (IND) applications filed for exosome therapy. In a recent review of more than 200 studies evaluating mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) derived exosomes for preclinical use, the exosomes demonstrated benefits in more than 70% of studies.

To order this 250+ page report, which features 115+ figures and 120+ tables, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/exosome-therapeutics-market.html

Key Market Insights

  • Close to 60 players, worldwide, have taken initiatives to develop exosome therapy; the market is characterized by the presence of start-ups and small companies
  • The current pipeline features more than 120 exosome therapeutics that are being evaluated across different phases of development; most of these are designed for intravenous administration
  • 3,000+ patients have been recruited / enrolled in clinical trials evaluating exosome related therapies and biomarkers across different geographies
  • More than 530 grants have been awarded for the ongoing R&D efforts for exosome therapeutics; University of California has been awarded the maximum grant amount of USD 21 million
  • A variety of investors, having realized the benefits and future opportunities in this field, have invested more than USD 570 million across more than 30 instances, since 2017
  • The rising interest of stakeholders in exosome therapy is also reflected by the increasing number of partnerships established by various industry and non-industry players
  • Stakeholders have participated in various global events to discuss the research outcomes, and affiliated challenges as well as opportunities existing in this domain
  • At present, more than 30 start-ups are driving innovation in this domain; a variety of R&D initiatives have been undertaken by these players over the last few years for the development of exosome therapeutics
  • Lack of efficacy, COVID-19 pandemic, limited patient enrollment, and scarce funding are among the key reasons that have led to the discontinuation of studies sponsored by various industry and non-industry players
  • With the rising demand for therapeutic advances in drug safety, the market of exosome therapy is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 41% between 2029-2040
  • The projected market opportunity is likely to be well distributed across different routes of administration, types of formulations and key geographical regions

For additional details, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/exosome-therapeutics-market.html

The financial opportunity within the exosome therapeutics market has been analyzed across the following segments:

  • Type of Therapeutic
    • Allogeneic Therapy
    • Autologous Therapy
  • Target Indication(s)
    • Degenerative Meniscal Injury
    • Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa
    • Fistula Perianal
    • Retinitis Pigmentosa
  • Therapeutic Area
    • Dermatological Disorders
    • Muscoskeletal Disorders
    • Ophthalmic Diseases
    • Rectal Disorders
  • Route of Administration
    • Fistula Tract
    • Intra-articular
    • Intra-ocular
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, exosome therapy are increasingly being recognized as novel modulators for different therapeutic purposes. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

  • Xavier Avat (Chief Business Officer, Capricor Therapeutics)
  • Patricia C. Freire (R&D and Innovation Manager, Exogenus Therapeutics)
  • Soonho Song (Chief Business Officer, ILIAS Biologics)

The report includes brief profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features an overview of the company, details related to its financial information (if available), details about drug, such as information on type of therapy and current development status, information on type of therapy (if available), recent developments related to exosome therapeutics and manufacturing capabilities of the players. 

  • Codiak BioSciences
  • Coya Therapeutics
  • Curexsys
  • EV Therapeutics
  • Evox Therapeutics
  • SHIFTBIO
  • AEGLE Therapeutics
  • AVEM Healthcare
  • Cellular Biomedicine Group
  • OBCTCD24
  • ReNeuron
  • Stem Cell Medicine

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the leading industry and non-industry players engaged in the development of exosome therapies?
  • Which are the key drugs being developed across early and late stages of development?
  • What are the key agendas being discussed in various global events / conferences related to exosomes?
  • What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?
  • Which are the leading funding institutes / centers supporting the research related to exosome therapies?
  • Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials related to exosome therapies?
  • How is the current and future market opportunity, related to exosome therapies likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Table of Contents

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Market Landscape

5. Company Profiles

6. Drug Profiles

7. Clinical Trial Analysis 

8. Academic Grants Analysis

9. Global Event Analysis

10. Partnerships and Collaborations

11. Funding and Investments

12. Start-up Health Indexing

13. Case Study: Exosome Development and Manufacturing Service Providers

14. Drug Failure Analysis

15. Market Forecast

16. Executive Insights

17. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

18. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

For additional details, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/exosome-therapeutics-market.html or email [email protected] 

You may also be interested in the following titles:

  1. Global T-Cell (CAR-T, TCR, and TIL) Therapy Market (6th Edition), 2022- 2035
  2. Antiviral Drugs Market, 2022-2035
  3. mRNA Therapeutics and mRNA Vaccines Market (2nd Edition), 2022-2035 

Contact:

Gaurav Chaudhary
+1 (415) 800 3415
+44 (122) 391 1091
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742223/Roots_Analysis_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Roots Analysis

Also from this source

The Global Digital Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at 19.6% CAGR till 2035, according to a market research report by Roots Analysis

The Cell and Gene Therapy CROs Market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate of 18% by 2035, according to a market research report by Roots Analysis

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.