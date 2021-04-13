The Option Group Acquires AgeWise Solutions and Expands its Reach into Delaware

HUNT VALLEY, Md., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Option Group, a Certified Life Care Management company that serves families and their loved ones, recently acquired AgeWise Solutions, of Bear, Delaware. AgeWise Solutions is a highly respected care management provider specializing in elder care and has been providing guidance and support to older adults and their families since 2013.

The Option Group supports families and older adults who are managing the effects of aging, a chronic illness or a disability, and provides services across three states — Maryland, Pennsylvania, and now Delaware. As part of The Option Group, the AgeWise team will continue to provide life care management and family caregiver support services to Wilmington and surrounding areas, including Greenville, Hockessin, Newark, Dover, and Kent and Sussex Counties.

"This partnership gives me confidence while I transition into retirement later this year. I know that the clients I have served over the past eight years will continue to receive uninterrupted access to excellent care," said Sharon Dickol, founder of AgeWise Solutions.

The Option Group celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier this year and includes a growing team of Certified Aging Life Care Managers, Nurse Care Managers, and Social Workers. Led by President

Ellen Platt, Med, CRC, CCM, The Option Group has been a trailblazer in the senior care industry.

"I have had the pleasure of knowing Sharon for many years and have always respected her approach to elder care," said Ms. Platt. "We have similar approaches to care management. Both subscribing to the philosophies set forth by the Aging Life Care Association (ALCA), I'm confident that Delaware families will experience a seamless transition to The Option Group."

The Option Group has worked tirelessly to provide high-quality services that help families navigate complex and emotional situations. Ms. Platt is dedicated to serving more clients with even more benefits to meet their needs. The Option Group has plans to roll out several innovative programs over the next two years to address its clients' needs. These will allow them to live the richest, most functional lives possible while keeping safety, comfort, and dignity in mind.

About The Option Group: Founded in 2010, The Option Group's compassionate team of experienced Certified Life Care Managers serves families, their loved ones, medical professionals, and professional family advisors in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. The firm understands the challenges of caring for an individual who needs assistance due to aging, dementia, disability, or serious illness. Their skilled providers possess over 100 years of combined experience navigating the healthcare maze and accessing hundreds of quality resources. The Option Group helps families spend quality time with their loved ones, providing clear choices that lead to better care. For more information, visit www.theoptiongroup.net or call 410-667-0266 (MD) or 717-287-9900 / 610-885-8899 (PA) / or 302-362-9057 (DE).

