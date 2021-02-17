The Option Group Celebrates 10 Years with Growth into PA, Expanded Life Care Management Services & a Rebrand

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Option Group celebrates ten years of delivering superior compassionate care to a growing client base and announces a number of strategic changes. To better serve the needs of its clients and team, The Option Group has moved to a spacious new office in Hunt Valley and has expanded its footprint to include Maryland and all of Southeastern PA, including Harrisburg and Philadelphia. In addition, The Option Group has launched a comprehensive rebrand that fully reflects its client-centric services and provides a new suite of service packages to help those who need a customized care solution.

Get to know Ellen Platt, MEd, CRC, CCM - President & Certified Aging Life Care Manager at The Option Group The Option Group celebrates 10 years with a new look for the new year. Our compassionate team of Geriatric/Aging Life Care Managers (GCM) serves family caregivers, medical professionals, and professional family advisors in Maryland, Delaware & Pennsylvania.

The company's expansion into Philadelphia is a result of a recent merger with a PA-based Valerio Care Management, a business led by Denise M. Valerio, a Geriatric / Aging Life Care Manager. Denise is well known for her deep knowledge of care coordination and going the extra mile to 'do right by her clients'.

The Option Group also unveils its rebrand, including:

New logo and tagline: The new logo and tagline emphasize The Option Group's client-centered care, symbolized by the "OG" initials and orange heart at the focal point. Family caregivers are often overwhelmed with questions and decisions pertaining to their loved one's health, facility options, finances, legal resources, and more. The eight "petals" represent the eight key criteria The Option Group use in providing support, implementation and care coordination services, which allow the team to provide clear choices that lead to better care.

New website: www.theoptiongroup.net includes free resources and easy-to-find information to help families, medical professionals, and family advisors. The site includes a video library, including "meet the staff" video bios and compelling personal stories shared by several of our team's Certified Aging Life Care Managers. The site also accommodates all users with its built-in accessibility functionality.

"It's been a big year for The Option Group and it's only February!" exclaimed company founder and President, Ellen S. Platt, MEd, CRC, CCM. "Our ultimate goal with these strategic changes is to provide the best experience possible for our clients, their family, and those involved with their care. We are proud of the integral role we play helping older adults and those with catastrophic injury, chronic diseases and disabilities, live their fullest life possible."

Ms. Platt stresses that, while some aspects of The Option Group may look a little different on the outside, the company's mission, core values, and full team commitment to client-centric care are unwavering.

About The Option Group: Founded in 2010, The Option Group's compassionate team of experienced Certified Life Care Managers serves families, their loved ones, medical professionals, and professional family advisors in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. The firm understands the challenges that come with caring for an individual who needs assistance due to aging, dementia, disability, or serious illness. Their skilled providers possess over 100 years of combined experience navigating the healthcare maze and have access to hundreds of quality resources. The Option Group helps families spend quality time with their loved ones, providing clear choices that lead to better care. For more information, please visit www.theoptiongroup.net or call 410-667-0266 (MD) or 717-287-9900 or 610-885-8899 (PA).

Contact : Dina Wasmer

410.366.9479 x101

[email protected]

SOURCE The Option Group

