The Option Group Releases Free Resource Guides to Help Adult Children Care for Aging Parents

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As caring for aging parents can be challenging for many families, The Option Group , a leader in the care management space, recently released two new resource guides to help adult children deal with the personal complexities of caring for senior loved ones. These free to download guides are titled How Do Siblings Avoid Conflict? A Guide to Caring for Your Aging Parents and Addressing Sensitive Issues: A Helpful Guide to Talking with Your Aging Parents . The first guide addresses common sibling challenges that emerge and offers some helpful strategies to achieve superior outcomes for aging loved ones. In the second guide, The Option Group focuses on common issues that emerge with aging parents and provides helpful guidance on how to frame these sensitive issues in a respectful way that will create the best outcomes for aging loved ones and greater peace of mind for everyone involved in their care.

Meet Ellen Platt, MEd, CRC, CCM - President & Certified Aging Life Care Manager at The Option Group. The Option Group has two new free resource guides to help family members navigate the complex role of caregiver.

"Planning and managing the care of aging loved ones can be difficult for a lot of families. On top of handling medical treatment and finances, caring for aging parents can also cause a lot of emotional tension and stress among both the parents and the children or family members dealing with their care," said Ellen S. Platt, MEd, CRC, CCM, President & Certified Aging Life Care Manager at The Option Group. "With these two new resource guides, our goal is to help ease the pressure of care by providing families with the vital information and step-by-step guidance they need during this time."

The Option Group serves as a reliable and trusted guide for family caregivers, who are often the default caretakers for their aging parents, and helps families understand and respond to the eight different categories of care: crisis intervention, healthcare navigation, community & facility placement, healthcare budgeting, family education, resource coordination, patient advocacy, and legal resources. Unlike other companies that offer clients information and choices to navigate on their own, The Option Group provides clarity around its service options, making decisions clearer and easier for clients. As a result, clients receive better care, be it health, legal, financial, advocacy, or education.

The Option Group's brand promise includes the following: Access to a broad and deep range of options that have either already been professionally evaluated or that the company will do so on its client's behalf, saving them time, money, frustration, and enhancing their quality of life. The Option Group team also includes many aging life care managers who are certified by the Aging Life Care Association.

Additionally, The Option Group holds strategic and trusted relationships with family advisors, including estate attorneys, financial advisors, doctors, and more, allowing the company to provide additional benefits to families in need of care. This holistic view with The Option Group as the facilitator bringing advisors together results in families having a consolidated and consistent central point of communication for their loved ones care. Advisors also benefit from this approach as they can trust The Option Group to take good care of their clients.

The Option Group celebrated its 10th anniversary this year and has been consistently growing its team through acquisition and organic growth. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, The Option Group has expanded its care manager team and reach into Pennsylvania and Delaware just this year alone.

