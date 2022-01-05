The Orange County Register Names AAG a Winner of the Orange County Top Workplaces 2021 Award

"It's an honor to be named an Orange County Top Workplace for the ninth consecutive year," said AAG Chief People Officer, Rebecca Pacillas. "We are so pleased with the continued high level of employee satisfaction. AAG is truly a very special place, where we do extraordinary things every day."

"Leaders in today's post-COVID workplace are facing a new reality. Employees have more choices. You can work anywhere. There are no longer geographic boundaries. Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers. The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

AAG is committed to building its Caring, Driven and Ethical culture through employee engagement, competitive compensation, and professional development. AAG's employee engagement program, Project Inspire, leads the way in continuing to achieve high levels of engagement from our employees as many continue to work remotely. For professional development, AAG has an in-house learning and development team, which oversees AAG's new hire orientation, Lead Empower Act Drive (LEAD) program, and AAG University, a continuing education program that offers training for office program suites, introductions to new products, and industry and company updates.

AAG's products and services are focused on helping older Americans strategically and responsibly utilize their home equity to create a better retirement. AAG offers a variety of retirement solutions including federally-insured and proprietary reverse mortgage loans, traditional home refinances, VA loans, and residential services for home buying and selling.

About AAG

AAG is dedicated to helping older Americans find new ways to fund a better retirement through the responsible use of home equity. As the nation's leader in reverse mortgage lending, AAG offers a suite of home equity solutions — including federally-insured Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, traditional and proprietary mortgages, and real estate services — that are designed to give seniors a better financial outcome in retirement. AAG is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). To learn more about AAG and reverse mortgage loans, please visit the company's website at www.aag.com.

About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow Energage on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.

American Advisors Group, NMLS ID: 9392, 18200 Von Karman Ave., Suite 300, Irvine, CA 92612. AAG Residential Services, Inc., 18200 Von Karman Ave., Suite 950, Irvine, CA 92612. Real estate broker, California Department of Real Estate, License number 02039087. AAGRS is performing acts for which a real estate license is required.

