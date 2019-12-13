The Orange County Register Names System Pavers a Winner of The Orange County Top Workplaces 2019 Award

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- System Pavers has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Orange County Register. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage , LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.



"The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results."

Larry Green, CEO of System Pavers said, "It is such an honor to be ranked amongst Orange County's Top Workplaces! This year we celebrated 27 years in business, and it would not have been possible without all the amazing employees that have helped to shape System Pavers along the way. One of the most rewarding parts of my career has been empowering others to develop and grow within the organization. I am grateful for what we have all been able to build together up to this point and I am excited to see what the future holds!"



About System Pavers

Since 1992, System Pavers has become the leading outdoor design and installation company in the outdoor remodeling industry. Homeowners can find peace of mind in knowing that we provide state-of-the-art designs, comprehensive installation services, and unmatched workmanship warranties. We pride ourselves in helping homeowners make their remodel dreams a reality and are thankful to the 75,000 homeowners who have trusted us to transform their outdoor living lifestyles.



About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.

