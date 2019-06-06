The Orangutan Project Founder and World-Renowned Orangutan Expert Leif Cocks Launches US, Canadian Tour to Promote New Book

"I spend a great deal of my time in the jungle, surveying the heartbreaking damage caused by rampant deforestation of the orangutans' home, usually to make way for palm oil and other agricultural plantations," Cocks said. "Our focus — and the majority of my time — is spent protecting remaining rainforest so wild orangutan populations can thrive in safety.

Cocks' tour will begin in Los Angeles in late June. Over the next month, he'll make several stops across the U.S. and Canada, including Vancouver, Toronto and New York.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to travel to the U.S. and Canada to meet with like-minded people who care about the plight of critically endangered orangutans as much as we do, because without our shared passion and efforts, their days in the wild are numbered," Cocks said. "I welcome the opportunity to make this a global discussion because we must take action now if we hope to stop these threats and save the unique beings who share our planet, including our gentle, deep thinking and highly sentient cousins, the critically endangered orangutan."

In addition to book signings and interviews, the tour will also include two gala events. The first event will be held on June 27 at Playa Studios in Culver City. Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Ed Begley Jr. will serve as master of ceremonies while 100% ethical catering options will be available, courtesy of celebrity chef Bruce Kalman.

The night will be capped off by a keynote speech from Cocks and the sixth annual Pongo Awards, presented by the Orang Utan Republik Foundation. Winners include:

Netflix and producers for Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey for "Our Planet"

and for "Our Planet" The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation

Dr. Anne Russon

Tom Johnson and The Gecko Project

For more information, visit https://finding-our-humanity-la.eventbrite.com

The second event will be held July 11 at the Harbor Club in Huntington Harbor, Long Island. The event will also feature 100% ethical and vegan catering. Cocks will provide the night's keynote address before signing copies of his newest book, "Finding Our Humanity."

The event also includes an audience-led Q&A panel, where Cocks will be joined by two environmental change-makers, and a selection of live and silent auction items which will directly contribute to orangutan conservation.

For more information, visit https://finding-our-humanity-ny.eventbrite.com/

"Finding Our Humanity" is Cocks' latest book. The book delves into the author's own experiences with great apes and encourages the reader to consider how a "philosophical approach to life can teach us about our humanity." By combining science, philosophy and real-life stories, Cocks offers the reader a compelling case for shifting how we see, think and act in the world.

Cocks' previous books include "Orangutans and their Battle for Survival" in 2002 and "Orangutans: My Cousins, My Friends" in 2016.

About The Orangutan Project

The Orangutan Project is a non-partisan organization that collaborates with several orangutan conservation projects on the ground in Indonesia to support the conservation and rehabilitation of orangutans and the preservation of their forest habitat. Founded by world-renowned orangutan expert Leif Cocks, The Orangutan Project's goal is to ensure the survival of the orangutan species in their natural habitat. For more information, visit https://www.theorangutanproject.org/ .

